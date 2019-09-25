«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.09.2019, 23:00
Heidarirad helps Dinamo to clear win in top match
«Go back »Print Version


MATCH REVIEW: The goalkeeper played a crucial part as C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti took a clear win in the top match of group D against GOG

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti
»GOG
»Saeid Heidarirad
»
 

Heidarirad helps Dinamo to clear win in top match

Dinamo Bucuresti´s Iranian goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad made a strong contribution to the Romanian champions' 35:28 win at home against GOG in the top match in VELUX EHF Champions League group D on Wednesday evening. With no less than 11 goals, Tunisian right back Amine Bannour also played a crucial part.

  • Dinamo Bucuresti took over the first place with five points, while GOG are on four

  • right back Amine Bannour scored 11 goals for Dinamo Bucuresti

  • left wing Emil Jakobsen led for visitors GOG, with eight goals

GROUP D

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs GOG (DEN) 35:28 (17:12)

GOG put their faith in their high pace, but their fast way of playing did not put Dinamo under much pressure, and neither did many of the Danish shots put goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad under great pressure.

The Iranian goalkeeper performed many brilliant saves throughout the match, and he played a particularly important role, as Dinamo went from 3:3 to 7:3 and 8:4. GOG managed to catch up at 8:8, but the home team moved away again at once.

In the attack, Amine Bannour was dominating together with Raul Nantes and line player Mohamed Mamdouh, and by way of a five-goal lead at half-time, the hosts went seven goals up in the second half. GOG tried pushing their defence forward and playing seven on six in the attack, but they were not able to come up with anything that could threaten the clear Romanian win.

Dinamo coach Constantin Stefan was full of praise for his winning team, particularly "in defence and in attack. Our tactic was to annihilate the strong points and succeeded" in what he believes was "our best match from this season."


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM