MATCH REVIEW: The goalkeeper played a crucial part as C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti took a clear win in the top match of group D against GOG

Heidarirad helps Dinamo to clear win in top match

Dinamo Bucuresti´s Iranian goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad made a strong contribution to the Romanian champions' 35:28 win at home against GOG in the top match in VELUX EHF Champions League group D on Wednesday evening. With no less than 11 goals, Tunisian right back Amine Bannour also played a crucial part.

Dinamo Bucuresti took over the first place with five points, while GOG are on four

right back Amine Bannour scored 11 goals for Dinamo Bucuresti

left wing Emil Jakobsen led for visitors GOG, with eight goals

GROUP D

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs GOG (DEN) 35:28 (17:12)

GOG put their faith in their high pace, but their fast way of playing did not put Dinamo under much pressure, and neither did many of the Danish shots put goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad under great pressure.

The Iranian goalkeeper performed many brilliant saves throughout the match, and he played a particularly important role, as Dinamo went from 3:3 to 7:3 and 8:4. GOG managed to catch up at 8:8, but the home team moved away again at once.

In the attack, Amine Bannour was dominating together with Raul Nantes and line player Mohamed Mamdouh, and by way of a five-goal lead at half-time, the hosts went seven goals up in the second half. GOG tried pushing their defence forward and playing seven on six in the attack, but they were not able to come up with anything that could threaten the clear Romanian win.

Dinamo coach Constantin Stefan was full of praise for his winning team, particularly "in defence and in attack. Our tactic was to annihilate the strong points and succeeded" in what he believes was "our best match from this season."

