MATCH REVIEW: It was harder than expected, but Kiel earned their second win of the season, piling on the pressure on Brest, 31:23

Scrappy win extends Kiel’s unbeaten streak

Brest proceeded in the Last 16 of the VELUX EHF Champions League for the past four seasons, but their streak is seriously under threat after starting this season with three losses in a row.

The latest came on Wednesday when Kiel’s superior depth and experience were decisive in the second half of the German side’s 31:23 win.

The Belarussian side has only one win in their past 15 away matches

Filip Jicha won his first European game at home as a coach for Kiel

After the two week break, Kiel travel to Skopje to face title holders Vardar, while Brest host Motor Zaporozhye

Left wing Rune Dahmke and line player Patrick Wiencek were Kiel’s top scorers, with five goals apiece

GROUP B

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 31:23 (13:12)

It took a while for Kiel’s attack to force their way into the lead, but a 3:0 run spurred by top goal scorer Nikola Bilyk quickly helped the German side open a 7:4 gap.

Yet Brest, who lost their first two games this season, were on a mission to stop their unfortunate streak. Creating their 3:0 run with line player Branko Kankaras in unstoppable form, they turned the game on its head and were in the lead, 11:9, with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Kiel came back, with eight players on the scoresheet in the first half, but the attack needed improvement, as it only managed to score in 50 per cent of the shots taken.

It was a scrappy match for Kiel, but the Zebras managed to stay unbeaten and claim their second win in a row, thanks to their experience and depth.

Captain Domagoj Duvnjak stepped up when it mattered the most, while Brest’s top scorer this season, right wing Darko Djukic was kept silent for most of the game, scoring only one goal.

With 12 different outfield players on the scoresheet, Kiel dominated in numbers and extended their unbeaten streak to three games this season, topping the table until the weekend. Brest, on the other hand, are last, failing to win a point this season.

