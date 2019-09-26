«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.09.2019, 15:03
ONSIDE project approaches final phase towards sports officials training and development
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The EHF continues to contribute to the ONSIDE project, having met with other project partners in Malta

»Activities Channel »
 

ONSIDE project approaches final phase towards sports officials training and development

The EHF continued its support of the European Union-funded project ONSIDE by joining a number of other sporting federations and associations at the initiative’s most recent meeting in Malta last week.

EHF Beach Handball Manager Ivana Jelić joined delegates from across Europe, including the European Table Tennis Union, the Dutch Olympic Committee and European Athletics, to hear the latest developments.

The delegates discussed the production of a Functional Map and Occupational Standards where Geoff Carroll, EOSE Skills Development Manager, led the group through a series of activities to refine the map and develop content for the standards. These included development, health and safety, working relationships, rules/laws and regulations and administration.

Educational output of the project, including the Training Module Handbook and E-Learning Courses, were also debated. The attendees brainstormed ideas on how to proceed with these outputs that will result in the development of new e-learning modules.

The group also heard an update on the new International Federation for Sport Officials (IFSO) and how the two organisations will work together with the vision that the IFSO will be a key route to ensuring sustainability of the ONSIDE project.

On her return from the event, Ivana Jelić told eurohandball.com: “The EHF can give valuable input to the ONSIDE project given our experience and expertise within the field of officials’ education.

“ONSIDE is also important for the EHF, as it helps to structure new projects like the EHF beach handball officials education.

“The status of the project is extremely promising and the cooperation with all partners is incredibly positive.”

About the ONSIDE project

The ONSIDE project aims to research and define the concept of sport officiating in Europe, develop occupational standards to outline generic skills and performance requirements, and finally, create innovative education products for both face-to-face and online.

The ONSIDE project is co-funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Collaborative Partnerships in Sport programme.

All project partners: European Observatoire of Sport and Employment (EOSE), Sports Officials UK (SOUK), Association Française du Corps Arbitral Multisports (AFCAM), European Handball Federation (EHF), European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), European Athletics, SportMalta, Dutch Olympic Committee*, Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF), Romanian Football Federation (FRF), British Wheelchair Basketball, National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski”.
 


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM