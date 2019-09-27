«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.09.2019, 13:00
Kristianstad and Eurofarm Rabotnik chasing first points
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C/D PREVIEW: IFK Kristianstad and HC Eurofarm Rabotnik are both chasing their first points in the VELUX EHF Champions League in difficult away games Sunday

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Match Results
»
 

Kristianstad and Eurofarm Rabotnik chasing first points

The pressure is on both IFK Kristianstad and HC Eurofarm Rabotnik this weekend, as neither side have claimed any points in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20.

It will be unbeaten Bidasoa that welcome winless Rabotnik to Irun on Sunday afternoon in a match which, based on their points tallies, may suggest a foregone conclusion. There is more than meets the eye, however, as the Macedonian club lost both of their opening matches by a single goal and guarantee a battle in their hunt for their first VELUX EHF Champions League points.

In group D, Kristianstad are facing a tough away match on Sunday, as they visit Orlen Wisla Plock. Elsewhere, Chekhovskie medvedi will travel to Switzerland to face Kadetten Schaffhausen.

Plock and Schaffhausen are both in need of points in order to draw closer to the top of the group, after C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti won the top game against GOG 35:28 on Wednesday.

GROUP C
Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD)
Sunday 29 September, 12:10 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Bidasoa will be aiming for a repeat performance of last week’s impressive 34:19 victory over Cocks, which was their first home match in the competition in 23 years

  • It has been a frustrating start to Rabotnik’s first top-flight campaign, as they lost both of their matches by a single goal after leading at half-time

  • The hosts have the best defensive record in the competition so far, conceding just 42 goals in their two games

  • Bidasoa enjoyed a midweek ASOBAL league victory, 26:19 against Puente Genil, while Rabotnik beat Serbian side Metaloplastika 32:21 in the SEHA League on Monday

GROUP D
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Sunday 29 September, 17:30 local time, live on ehftv.com

  • Wisla Plock enter the match with two points, while Kristianstad are on zero

  • Kristianstad are undefeated against Plock so far, counting a win and a draw from the two previous meetings

  • In the domestic league, Plock won 25:20 at home against Men’s EHF Cup participants NMC Gornik Zabrze on Tuesday

  • Kristianstad suffered their first defeat of the season in the Swedish league on Wednesday, losing no less than 30:20 at home to another EHF Cup team, HK Malmö 

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) 
Sunday 29 September, 19:00 local time, live on ehftv.com

  • Both teams are chasing their first win, with Schaffhausen having one point and Chekhov still on zero

  • Both teams enter the game on the back of defeats in the previous round of Champions League encounters

  • Kadetten won as clearly as 31:19 at home against RTV Basel in the Swiss league on Wednesday, while Chekhov have a match-free week


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM