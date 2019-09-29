«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.09.2019, 18:30
Strong comeback earns Aalborg third straight win
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Aalborg Handbold were trailing with five goals in Celje but won by one goal in the end and took their third straight win in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Aalborg Handbold
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»Mishels Liaba
»
 

Strong comeback earns Aalborg third straight win

For 45 minutes, the match between Celje and Aalborg looked like a clear win for the home team, but through a brilliant comeback, the Danish champions turned the tables and took their third win in a row

GROUP A

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 28:29 (14:10)

  • The win meant that Aalborg are on top of the group with six points, while Celje are still on zero
  • Celje were leading by five goals early in the second half, before Aalborg set in their comeback
  • Josip Sarac and Diogo Da Silva scored six goals each for Celje, while Magnus Saugstrup scored five for Aalborg

During the first 45 minutes, not much indicated that Aalborg were going to win that match. Through strong defending and great goalkeeper by Klemen Ferlin, Celje were dominating the game from the start.

It was quite symptomatic that it took Aalborg five and a half minute to score their first goal. The visitors simply had to struggle more for their goals than their opponents did, and playing seven on six did not help them. What helped, however, was sending Mishels Liaba on as left back in the second half.

Liaba strengthened the attack, and with more physical strength in the defence, Aalborg managed to narrow down Celje´s five-goal lead, and with seven minutes left, Liaba gave the away team their first lead at 26:25.

Aalborg also got two goals up, and although Celje equalised at 28:28, Benjamin Jakobsen could score the winning goal in the last minute.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM