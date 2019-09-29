GROUP A REVIEW: Aalborg Handbold were trailing with five goals in Celje but won by one goal in the end and took their third straight win in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Strong comeback earns Aalborg third straight win

For 45 minutes, the match between Celje and Aalborg looked like a clear win for the home team, but through a brilliant comeback, the Danish champions turned the tables and took their third win in a row

GROUP A

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 28:29 (14:10)

The win meant that Aalborg are on top of the group with six points, while Celje are still on zero

Celje were leading by five goals early in the second half, before Aalborg set in their comeback

Josip Sarac and Diogo Da Silva scored six goals each for Celje, while Magnus Saugstrup scored five for Aalborg

During the first 45 minutes, not much indicated that Aalborg were going to win that match. Through strong defending and great goalkeeper by Klemen Ferlin, Celje were dominating the game from the start.

It was quite symptomatic that it took Aalborg five and a half minute to score their first goal. The visitors simply had to struggle more for their goals than their opponents did, and playing seven on six did not help them. What helped, however, was sending Mishels Liaba on as left back in the second half.

Liaba strengthened the attack, and with more physical strength in the defence, Aalborg managed to narrow down Celje´s five-goal lead, and with seven minutes left, Liaba gave the away team their first lead at 26:25.

Aalborg also got two goals up, and although Celje equalised at 28:28, Benjamin Jakobsen could score the winning goal in the last minute.

