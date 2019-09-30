MEDIA RELEASE: Tuesday marks 100 days to go until the throw off of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 and Sweden, Austria and Norway are reporting positive ticket sales

Host nations gear up for historic Men’s EHF EURO 2020



Dream. Win. Remember. That’s the slogan for the forthcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2020 which throws off on 9 January.

Tuesday marks 100 days to go until the historic tournament gets under way in Sweden, Austria and Norway, which will see 24 nations compete for the very first time.

It is also be the first Championship that will be hosted by three nations and each federation are expecting a tournament to remember.

Sell-out matches are already guaranteed and with a record number of viewers around the world expected to tune in, it promises to be the biggest EURO event ever.

Danish party expected in Sweden

In Sweden, which will host preliminary and main round matches in Gothenburg and Malmö, plus the semi-finals and final in Stockholm on 24-26 January, 80 per cent of tickets for the main round of competition have already been sold.

Two-thirds of tickets for the main round matches in Malmö have been bought by Danish fans, who hope to witness their reigning Olympic and World Championship winning team take on their Swedish neighbours in the main round.

With tickets selling quickly, fans of all teams – including four-time winners Sweden – are encouraged to buy now before it is too late.

Austrian venues preparing for sell-outs

Austria hosted the Men’s EHF EURO 2010, and following from that success, the nation is expecting an even greater number fans to flock to Graz and Vienna, where a number of categories have already sold out.

Main round matches in Vienna are also likely to be hugely popular, especially if hosts Austria and crowd-pulling Croatia, Germany and Spain get through their preliminary round matches. Space inside the Stadthalle arena is likely to be at a premium with large numbers of fans expected to travel.

Handball on the up in Norway

In Norway, where 12 preliminary matches will take place in Trondheim, ticket sales are increasing week-by-week as the lead-up to the beginning of the tournament draws ever nearer.

The Norwegian federation are already seeing the positive impact that hosting a tournament can have.

Norway, who last hosted the Men’s EHF EURO in 2008, has seen an encouraging increase in the number of people playing handball. 3,000 more players have registered in the last year alone, while the number of total registered players now stands at 20,000 more than it was five years ago.

Furthermore, the NENT Group, who in June 2018 agreed a partnership with the EHF, EHF Marketing, Infront and DAZN to screen handball events in the Nordic region up until 2026, are expecting a great market share in January 2020 by screening live matches.

Fans are encouraged to save their seat by heading to the EHF ticket website.

