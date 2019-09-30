«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.09.2019, 15:28
Host nations gear up for historic Men’s EHF EURO 2020
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: Tuesday marks 100 days to go until the throw off of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 and Sweden, Austria and Norway are reporting positive ticket sales

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's News
»
 

Host nations gear up for historic Men’s EHF EURO 2020
 

Dream. Win. Remember. That’s the slogan for the forthcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2020 which throws off on 9 January.

Tuesday marks 100 days to go until the historic tournament gets under way in Sweden, Austria and Norway,  which will see 24 nations compete for the very first time.

It is also be the first Championship that will be hosted by three nations and each federation are expecting a tournament to remember.

Sell-out matches are already guaranteed and with a record number of viewers around the world expected to tune in, it promises to be the biggest EURO event ever.

Danish party expected in Sweden

In Sweden, which will host preliminary and main round matches in Gothenburg and Malmö, plus the semi-finals and final in Stockholm on 24-26 January, 80 per cent of tickets for the main round of competition have already been sold.

Two-thirds of tickets for the main round matches in Malmö have been bought by Danish fans, who hope to witness their reigning Olympic and World Championship winning team take on their Swedish neighbours in the main round.

With tickets selling quickly, fans of all teams – including four-time winners Sweden – are encouraged to buy now before it is too late.

Austrian venues preparing for sell-outs

Austria hosted the Men’s EHF EURO 2010, and following from that success, the nation is expecting an even greater number fans to flock to Graz and Vienna, where a number of categories have already sold out.

Main round matches in Vienna are also likely to be hugely popular, especially if hosts Austria and crowd-pulling Croatia, Germany and Spain get through their preliminary round matches. Space inside the Stadthalle arena is likely to be at a premium with large numbers of fans expected to travel.

Handball on the up in Norway

In Norway, where 12 preliminary matches will take place in Trondheim, ticket sales are increasing week-by-week as the lead-up to the beginning of the tournament draws ever nearer.

The Norwegian federation are already seeing the positive impact that hosting a tournament can have.

Norway, who last hosted the Men’s EHF EURO in 2008, has seen an encouraging increase in the number of people playing handball. 3,000 more players have registered in the last year alone, while the number of total registered players now stands at 20,000 more than it was five years ago.

Furthermore, the NENT Group, who in June 2018 agreed a partnership with the EHF, EHF Marketing, Infront and DAZN to screen handball events in the Nordic region up until 2026, are expecting a great market share in January 2020 by screening live matches.

Fans are encouraged to save their seat by heading to the EHF ticket website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM