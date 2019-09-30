«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.09.2019, 15:40
Györ top DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League experience ranking
«Go back »Print Version


FIRST-HAND INSIGHT: A number of teams come close, but it is difficult to beat the record champions when it comes to experience. Here we look at the teams with the highest levels of that crucial factor

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Györ top DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League experience ranking

When a club is the triple back-to-back title holder in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, as is the situation with Györi Audi ETO KC, it is hard to argue about the level of experience among its players, both individually and collectively.

But that does not mean that other sides across Europe do not have a word to say on the topic, as we outline in this experience ranking ahead of the new season.

6. Team Esbjerg

After reaching the EHF Cup final last season, Esbjerg are back in the Champions League. At first sight, you might think they have lost some of their most experienced assets in Kristina Liscevic and Sandra Toft, who decided to continue their careers elsewhere.

In the meantime, however, some of their younger players are part of the best national teams in the world. Marit Frafjord, Sanna Solberg and Vilde Ingstad have all won gold medals for Norway, while Estavana Polman is one of the key stalwarts for the Netherlands.

Opponents beware: this Esbjerg team might be one of the surprises this season.

5. Metz Handball

The French side reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 for the first time last season, finally making it among the top four teams in Europe.

Since then, line player and French EHF EURO 2018 winner Beatrice Edwige left for Györ, leaving a gap that will need to be filled. Still, with players like Grace Zaadi, Laura Glauser and Manon Houette, Metz have plenty of top international experience behind them.

4. SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Valcea are back in the Champions League, and the coaching staff know one thing about how to get results in the competition: you need players who have been there before.

They chose to sign 36-year-old 2006 Champions League winner Ann Grete Norgaard, as well as Asma Elghaoui, who lifted the trophy in 2017 with Györ. With the inclusion of Mireya Gonzalez, Valcea will feature three former Champions League winners among its ranks. And that sounds like experience to us.

3. Buducnost

When he brought Montenegro national players Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic back, coach Dragan Adzic had an idea in his head: to have experienced wingers who will be able to score at almost any time, especially in important moments.

The Buducnost coach now has a team that plays together all year long, in club and national team competitions – and that is tough to compete with. Even though Katarina Bulatovic left, new recruit Barbara Lazovic knows a thing or two about qualifying for the EHF FINAL4, as she was part of the four consecutive editions from 2015 to 2018.

2. Rostov-Don

The Russian side only lost last season’s final by one, but all season long they proved they have everything in order to one day lift the Champions League trophy – on the bench, with four-time Champions League winning coach Ambros Martin, and on the court.

All the stalwarts for the EHF EURO 2018 finalists Russia play for Rostov, as does Netherlands back Lois Abbingh. Add new recruit Julia Behnke to that and you end up with one of the most experienced teams in the Champions League.

1. Györi Audi ETO KC

Despite all this, it is hard to compete with Györ when it comes to experience. The Hungarian side won the Champions League in the last three seasons, and keep adding even more experience to their roster.

Four-time Champions League winner Katarina Bulatovic, EHF EURO 2018 winners Beatrice Edwige and Estelle Nze Minko, 2012 Olympic champion Amanda Kurtovic – it is difficult to beat such a set of transfers. This season, Györ will clearly be the most experienced team in the Champions League again.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM