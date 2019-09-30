The long-serving men's national team coach of Azerbaijan died at the age of 63 following a sudden heart attack

Hikmat Abdullayev has passed away

The EHF has the sad duty to report that Hikmat Abdullayev, long-serving head coach of Azerbaijan's men's national team, has passed away at the age of 63 on 27 September following a sudden heart attack.

Abdullayev had been at the national team's helm since 1999, raising a lot of talented handball players. He was known for his smart and kind approach as well for his love and dedication to the game of handball.

He was also the coach of men's club Mahsul HK which will play their round 2 Challenge Cup matches against Norwegian side, Drammen HK, on 5 and 6 October. A minute of silence will be organised by the European Handball Federation ahead of the encounter.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hikmat Abdullayev at this difficult time.

