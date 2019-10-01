MEDIA RELEASE: With 25 TV partners showing action in more than 60 territories, coverage of this season’s DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League is in line to the most extensive ever

Global audience of DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League set to increase



The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League has become one of the leading women’s club competitions in the world, and the upcoming 2019/20 season will set new and higher levels in its coverage.

The new campaign, which throws off on 4 October, will be broadcast in more than 60 territories thanks to the support of 25 TV partners, building on an ever-increasing coverage that has already seen its audience double over the past five years.

The interest in women’s European top flight handball has grown significantly in the past seasons, and with continued worldwide coverage on ehfTV.com, plus extended social media insights with Anja Althaus as the coverage’s face of #ehfcl, the 2019/20 season is on target to be the most-covered in the history of women’s handball.

Miguel Mateo, EHF Marketing Head of TV & Media, said: “We can proudly confirm that the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League has established itself as benchmark within the women’s sport market around the world.

“Our TV partners have an important relevance in this achievement, especially how they convey the passion and atmosphere into the spectacle that we can see on court in every match.

“The WOMEN’S EHF Champions League has doubled its audience and is reaching 35 per cent more territories in the last five seasons.

“The season 2019/20 will bring new challenges to all parts involved, but we are very confident that in May, at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, we will able to announce again a new record-breaking season in terms of TV coverage for this competition.”

The first round of fixtures begin on 4 October and continue across the weekend of 5-6 October.

In the pick of the first round of matches, Team Esbjerg of Denmark tackle one of the favourites for this season’s title, CSM Bucuresti of Romania. Those fans not inside the Blue Water Dockken arena for the match on Sunday 6 October will be able to watch it live on ehfTV.com.

TV partners broadcasting the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20:

BIH – Arenasport

CAN – beIN Sports

CRO – HRT, Arenasport

CZE – SportTV

DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark

FRA –beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)

FIN – YLE*

GEO – Silknet

HUN – Sport TV

ISL – Sport TV

KOS – RTV21, Arenasport

MENA Region – beIN Sports (23 terrritories in total)

MKD – Arenasport

MNE – RTCG, Arenasport

NOR – NENT Group

POL – TVP

ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports, Look TV

RUS – Match TV

SLO – Sport TV

SRB – Arenasport

SVK – Sport TV

SWE - NENT Group

USA – beIN Sports (Including US' territories and possessions)

Worldwide - ehfTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply)

Worldwide – Olympic Channel* (Geo-restrictions could apply)

*DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020

