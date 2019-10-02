NEWS: With the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 starting on Friday, let’s meet our new Face of #ehfcl, former star player Anja Althaus

Go behind the scenes with the Faces of #ehfcl

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 is ready for throw-off - and so is Anja Althaus. The legendary former line player is completing the hat-trick of Faces of #ehfcl, alongside Hannah Jackson and Markus Floth.

There is no better expert than Anja to take us backcourt at Europe’s top flight in women’s club handball. Anja, a three-time EHF Champions League winner, is no stranger to DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League coverage, having joined the team as an ambassador last season.

For 2019/20, the 37-year-old German international becomes a Face of #ehfcl, using her knowledge and insights in the game to give fans a sneak peek around the iconic handball courts of Europe. Anja is starting her journey in Denmark this weekend, as she will be visiting Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the campaign in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the VELUX EHF Champions League, our Faces of #ehfcl will be out and about courtside to give fans a unique blend of behind-the-scenes content and interviews with the people that matter the most: the players, staff and fans.

While Anja is covering the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, Hannah and Markus continue to lead the line during this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League, working closely with on-site Mobile Reporters to give fans the most comprehensive coverage of top-flight handball, with court-side interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

Remember to join Anja, Hannah and Markus as our Faces of #ehfcl with their money-can’t-buy experiences throughout what promises to be yet another enthralling season of EHF Champions League coverage.

So, make sure you pay our social media channels a visit to ensure you get the most of the content – and to get to know your Faces of #ehfcl.

