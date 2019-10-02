«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.10.2019, 09:00
Go behind the scenes with the Faces of #ehfcl
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: With the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 starting on Friday, let’s meet our new Face of #ehfcl, former star player Anja Althaus
»2019-20 Women's News
»
 

Go behind the scenes with the Faces of #ehfcl

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 is ready for throw-off - and so is Anja Althaus. The legendary former line player is completing the hat-trick of Faces of #ehfcl, alongside Hannah Jackson and Markus Floth.

There is no better expert than Anja to take us backcourt at Europe’s top flight in women’s club handball. Anja, a three-time EHF Champions League winner, is no stranger to DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League coverage, having joined the team as an ambassador last season.

For 2019/20, the 37-year-old German international becomes a Face of #ehfcl, using her knowledge and insights in the game to give fans a sneak peek around the iconic handball courts of Europe. Anja is starting her journey in Denmark this weekend, as she will be visiting Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the campaign in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the VELUX EHF Champions League, our Faces of #ehfcl will be out and about courtside to give fans a unique blend of behind-the-scenes content and interviews with the people that matter the most: the players, staff and fans.

While Anja is covering the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, Hannah and Markus continue to lead the line during this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League, working closely with on-site Mobile Reporters to give fans the most comprehensive coverage of top-flight handball, with court-side interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

Remember to join Anja, Hannah and Markus as our Faces of #ehfcl with their money-can’t-buy experiences throughout what promises to be yet another enthralling season of EHF Champions League coverage.

So, make sure you pay our social media channels a visit to ensure you get the most of the content – and to get to know your Faces of #ehfcl.

Instagram: @ehfcl
Twitter: @ehfcl
Facebook: @ehf.champions.league


TEXT: EHF / ab, ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM