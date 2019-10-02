«aug 2019»
02.10.2019, 09:50
Tickets go on sale for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020
Fans advised to snap up tickets for highlight of DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League season

It might be just seven tantalisingly months away and there may still be a lot of handball to play until then, but tickets for the weekend of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale at 09:00 hrs (CEST) on Friday, 4 October.

The climax to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 season will take place across 9-10 May inside the 12,000-seater Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest.

With more big crowds expected to witness the crowning of 2020 champions, handball fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets start from €35 (9,990 HUF) and can be purchased via www.ehfFINAL4.com.

All eyes will be on reigning champions Győri Audi ETO KC to see if Gabor Danyi’s side can win an unprecedented fourth successive title.

The Hungarian side have lifted the FINAL4 trophy four times in the last six years but who can stop them this year in what promises to be another rollercoaster season in the highest level of club handball?

Which quartet make up the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 remains to be seen, but what is guaranteed come May is women’s handball at its finest and a weekend full of entertainment for all the family.

Tickets are offered in the following categories:

Category 1: (€170) 54,990 HUF

Category 2: (125€) 39,990 HUF

Category 3: (€90) 28,990 HUF

Category 4: (€55) 17,990 HUF

Category 5: (€35) 9,990 HUF

Tickets will be available to buy here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
