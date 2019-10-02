«aug 2019»
02.10.2019, 11:45
Beach elite set for showdown in Sicily
«Go back »Print Version


Groups confirmed for sixth EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Beach elite set for showdown in Sicily
 

The best national club teams in beach handball will descend on the Italian island of Sicily at the end of October to fight for the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup trophy.

The tournament’s sixth edition features the national champions from around Europe and marks the close of the European beach handball season for 2019.

In total 16 men’s teams and 13 women’s teams will be going for gold in Catania between 24-27 October.

Men’s Groups

The 16 top men’s teams from 14 countries have been split into four groups of four teams with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Reigning champions Detono Zagreb from Croatia, who ended the 2019 campaign on top of the ebt rankings, have been drawn in Group A. They face competition from Portuguese champions GRD Leça – SPAR, Hiekka Hauskaa of the Netherlands and Chelsea from Great Britain.

Three-time champions Ekaterinodar from Russia find themselves in Group B and face competition from teams from Spain, Italy and Slovakia in their pursuit of a fourth title.

GROUP A – Detono Zagreb (CRO), GRD Leça – SPAR (POR), Hiekka Hauskaa (NED), Chelsea HC (GBR)

GROUP B – Ekaterindoar (RUS), Pinturas Andalucia BM Playa Sevilla (ESP), Blue Team (ITA), SPORT CLUB Senec (SVK)

GROUP C – HIR-SAT BHC (HUN), BHV Wasserschloss (SUI), Toyota MHC Dubrava (CRO), BHT Hurricanes (GER)

GROUP D – BHC Beach & Da Gang Münster (GER), Rødby (DEN), ROS (NOR), Team Tschatheur by PAUC (FRAU)

Women’s Groups

This year there are three women’s groups – two groups of four and one group of five. The top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals along with the best two third-placed teams.

Last year’s winners Szentendrei NKE are aiming to defend their title and take a third gold medal, having also won the trophy back in 2015. The team from Hungary face three rivals in Group A from teams representing Slovakia, Spain and hosts Italy.

Runners-up in 2018, Portuguese outfit GRD Leça, are aiming to go one better this year, and they begin their pursuit of gold in Group B against teams from Germany, Croatia and Hungary.

GROUP A – Szentendrei (HUN), SPORT CLUB Senec – Cannabis Energy Drink (SVK), Blue Team (ITA), LLOPIS BM Playa Sevilla (ESP).

GROUP B – GRD Leça (POR), Strandgeflüster Minden (GER), Toyota MHC Dubrava (CRO), Ladybugs (HUN)

GROUP C – Taberna El Pandura A M Team Almeria (ESP), JuRo Unirek/VZV (NED), Odder Håndbold (DEN), London GD (GBR), Beach Unicorns Hannover (GER).

Live from Sicily

The EHF will be offering live coverage direct from Catania over the four days of competition, including live matches on ehfTV and updates across social media.

Like the EHF Beach Handball Facebook page and don’t forget to follow the EHF Beach Handball Instagram account.

Further information, including the match schedule will be released in due course.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
