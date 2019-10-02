«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.10.2019, 12:40
Which teams possess the best young talent?
«Go back »Print Version


FIRST-HAND INSIGHT: The new DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League is on the horizon and we have a detailed look at some key characteristics in the competition’s top teams, continuing with those who have the best young talent

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Which teams possess the best young talent?

Every season in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, we see rising stars break into the spotlight, proving their worth at the highest level in club handball.

As part of the series of articles on the top teams in various aspects of their squads, the focus here is on which clubs boast the most talented young players, some yet to make their mark and some who have already proven their skills at the biggest stage.

5. IK Sävehof

With the youngest squad in the competition and the oldest player aged just 25, the vast majority of this IK Sävehof side can be considered as talented youths.

23-year-old Emma Ekenman-Fernis already has three seasons of top-flight experience under her belt and will be responsible for many goals on the right-hand side of the court, while fellow Swedish international Johanna Forsberg is also a prolific scorer.

Last season’s group matches was not a pretty experience for the Partille-based club, but this season will provide opportunities to score victories, reach the main round and allow some of these young talents to make a name for themselves.

4. HC Podravka Vegeta

Podravka boosted their squad with some experienced internationals over the summer, but young home-grown talent plays a big part in the team with six of the squad were born in 2000 or later.

The standout rising star and summer signing from Krim is Tjasa Stanko. The 21-year-old can play anywhere in the back court, scored 112 goals over the past two seasons in this competition and was voted the best young player in the 2017/18 season.

3. Buducnost

Despite bolstering the squad with high-profile internationals this summer, Buducnost will still be relying on the youth developed over the past few seasons by coach Dragan Adzic.

At 22, Djurdjina Jaukovic has cemented her spot as the club’s biggest back court shooter, while the line position is filled by 21-year-old Tatjana Brnovic and 22-year-old Ema Ramusovic.

As Buducnost make their biggest push to reach Budapest since their last appearance in 2017, we will see which of their six players aged under 20 years old will make an impact.

2. Metz Handball

Having reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 last season and with nine players playing for defending world and European champions France, you would be forgiven assuming Metz are full of players at the peak of the careers.

However, they are one of the competition’s youngest squads and rising stars such as Orlane Kanor and Meline Nocandy are just 22 and 21 years old respectively. With the departure of Béatrice Edwige and Gnonsiane Niombla, plus Xenia Smits out injured at present, there will be plenty of opportunities for young squad players to shine on club handball’s biggest stage.

1. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Undoubtedly the most talented young squad in the competition, which excited us all in the middle of the season, before falling short at the quarter-final stage for the fourth year in a row.

Back court players Noémi Háfra, voted best young players last season, and Katrin Klujber are supreme talents who are already delivering consistently at international level and any team in Europe would love to have.

Gréta Márton is a junior world champion from 2018, while four FTC players featured for Hungary this summer as they won both Under 17 and 19 EHF EURO titles.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly
 
Share
CONTACT FORM