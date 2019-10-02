FACTS AND FIGURES: All you need to know prior to the start of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

One debutant, 5 former champions and 16 games on the road to glory

We are just days away from the start of an exciting new DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League campaign and this season’s facts and figures will help you get up to speed with the most interesting stats before the action begins on 4 October.

0 teams participating in the 2019/20 group matches were part of all six DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 tournaments. Record winners Györ top the ranking with five appearances.

1 debutant is among the 16 group maches participants: Czech champions Banik Most, winner of the qualification tournament.

1 club is represented in the 2019/20 season in both men’s and women’s competitions: Swedish champions IK Sävehof.

1 team managed to defend their trophy in Budapest: 2017, 2018 and 2019 victors Györ. Winning the 2019 edition of the tournament, Györ are the first ever women’s side to win the title three times in a row.

2 players, currently part of the 2019/20 competition, have won the Champions League five times – and did it with the same club: Györ’s top stars Eduarda Amorim and Anita Görbicz. Third ranked are Györ’s returning Katarina Bulatovic and Kristiansand’s currently injured goalkeeper Katrine Lunde with four trophies each.

3 nations (in contrast to five in the 2018/19 season) are represented by two teams each in the 2019/20 group ,atches: Hungary, France and Romania.

4 of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 participants, all of them, are part of the group stage again: Györ, Rostov, Kristiansand and Metz.

4 times Ambros Martin steered Györ to the title, a record for the current coaches. In the previous season, the Spaniard steered his new club Rostov-Don to the final, but lost against his former team. In total, Martin was coach in seven finals.

5 former or current top scorers are on court in the group matches: Anita Görbicz (2014: 87 goals, 2012: 133), Zsuzsanna Tomori (2013: 95), both playing for Györ, Cristina Neagu for CSM Bucuresti (2015: 102 for Buducnost, 2018: 110 for CSM), Brest’s Isabelle Gullden (2016: 108 for CSM) and Linn Sulland (2019: 89 goals) for Kristiansand.

5 former or current EHF Champions League winners (including all winners since 2012) representing 11 titles are part of the 2019/20 group matches: Podravka (1996), Krim (2001, 2003), Buducnost (2012, 2015), Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).

5 EHF Champions League trophies, more than any other team, are in Györ’s silverware cabinet.

5 former of current female World Handball Players of the Year are part of the group matches: Cristina Neagu (CSM, 2010, 2015, 2016), Eduarda Amorim (Györ, 2014), Andrea Lekic (CSM, 2013), Anita Görbicz (Györ, 2005) and Heidi Löke (Kristiansand, 2011).

6 of the 16 teams have already been part of the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ, Rostov, Kristiansand, Metz, CSM Bucuresti and Buducnost.

11 nations represent the previous winners of the EHF Champions League: Denmark, Hungary (six titles each), Austria (four), Slovenia, Montenegro (two each), Norway, FYR Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one each).

12 from 13 previous seasons (eight consecutive times from the 2006/07 to 2013/14 and from 2015/16 on), defending champions Györ had at least qualified for the semi-finals.

13 national champions and 13 nations are part of the group matches: Croatia, Czech, Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden.

13 clubs which were part of last season’s group matches, are back again: Podravka, Brest, Metz, Bietigheim, FTC, Györ, Bucuresti, Buducnost, Kristiansand, Bucuresti, Rostov, Krim and Sävehof. Esbjerg, Most and Lublin are “new arrivals” replacing Larvik, Kobenhavn and Odense.

16 matches will be played by the four teams which make it all the way to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4.

24 multiple Champions League winners are part of the 16 squads.

25 times, including the new season, Buducnost and Krim have been part of the EHF Champions League.

96 matches are still to be played before the 2019/20 winner of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League will be confirmed - 48 group matches, 36 main round matches, eight quarter-final matches and four matches at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on 9/10 May 2020.

5,646 goals were scored in the 2018/19 season, compared to 5,441 in the 2017/18 season.

TEXT: