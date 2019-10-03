NEWS: Fans of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are taken backstage after each game with a new service provided by the participating clubs

Clubs to stream post-match press conferences live

Fans of women’s top-level club handball will be in for a real treat when the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 season gets underway this weekend.

Following a successful start of the project in the VELUX EHF Champions League, the clubs in the women’s top flight of Europe will now also treat their fans on social media with bonus coverage after each game.

Throughout the whole season, handball enthusiasts will get a precious glimpse into the post-match procedures as the official press conferences will be streamed live on the home team’s social media channels.

Fans will be able to enjoy privileges of the accredited media and get the first-hand reactions of both head coaches and one player of each team.

The press conferences will start approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle and clubs will promote the streaming on their channels. This will create also an extra opportunity for supporters to interact and engage with their favourite clubs.

This content has collected a total of 100,000 views on the clubs’ social media channels in the first three rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

See below the list of the social media channels, where the clubs will stream the post-match press conferences after the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League matches:

GROUP A

Metz Handball - https://www.facebook.com/MetzHandballOfficiel/

Vipers Kristiansand - https://www.facebook.com/VipersKristiansand/

HC Podravka Vegeta - https://www.facebook.com/Rukometni-klub-Podravka-Vegeta-710841175666748/

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria - https://www.facebook.com/ftckezilabda/

GROUP B

Rostov-Don - https://vk.com/rostovhandball

Team Esbjerg - https://www.facebook.com/TeamEsbjerg/

MKS Perla Lublin - https://www.facebook.com/mkslublin

CSM Bucuresti - https://www.facebook.com/CSMBOfficial/

GROUP C

SCM Ramnicu Valcea - https://www.facebook.com/scmrmvl/

Buducnost – TBD

SG BBM Bietigheim - https://www.facebook.com/SGBBM/

Brest Bretagne Handball - https://www.facebook.com/BBHOfficiel/

GROUP D

Györi Audi ETO KC - https://www.facebook.com/gyoriaudietokcofficial/

IK Sävehof - https://www.facebook.com/savehof/

RK Krim Mercator - https://www.facebook.com/rkkrim/

DHK Banik Most - https://www.facebook.com/mosthandball/

TEXT: