«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.10.2019, 11:20
Clubs to stream post-match press conferences live
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Fans of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are taken backstage after each game with a new service provided by the participating clubs
»2019-20 Women's News
»
 

Clubs to stream post-match press conferences live

Fans of women’s top-level club handball will be in for a real treat when the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 season gets underway this weekend.

Following a successful start of the project in the VELUX EHF Champions League, the clubs in the women’s top flight of Europe will now also treat their fans on social media with bonus coverage after each game.

Throughout the whole season, handball enthusiasts will get a precious glimpse into the post-match procedures as the official press conferences will be streamed live on the home team’s social media channels.

Fans will be able to enjoy privileges of the accredited media and get the first-hand reactions of both head coaches and one player of each team.

The press conferences will start approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle and clubs will promote the streaming on their channels. This will create also an extra opportunity for supporters to interact and engage with their favourite clubs.

This content has collected a total of 100,000 views on the clubs’ social media channels in the first three rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

See below the list of the social media channels, where the clubs will stream the post-match press conferences after the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League matches:

GROUP A

Metz Handball - https://www.facebook.com/MetzHandballOfficiel/
Vipers Kristiansand - https://www.facebook.com/VipersKristiansand/
HC Podravka Vegeta - https://www.facebook.com/Rukometni-klub-Podravka-Vegeta-710841175666748/
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria - https://www.facebook.com/ftckezilabda/

GROUP B

Rostov-Don - https://vk.com/rostovhandball
Team Esbjerg - https://www.facebook.com/TeamEsbjerg/
MKS Perla Lublin - https://www.facebook.com/mkslublin
CSM Bucuresti - https://www.facebook.com/CSMBOfficial/

GROUP C

SCM Ramnicu Valcea - https://www.facebook.com/scmrmvl/
Buducnost – TBD
SG BBM Bietigheim - https://www.facebook.com/SGBBM/
Brest Bretagne Handball - https://www.facebook.com/BBHOfficiel/

GROUP D

Györi Audi ETO KC - https://www.facebook.com/gyoriaudietokcofficial/
IK Sävehof - https://www.facebook.com/savehof/
RK Krim Mercator - https://www.facebook.com/rkkrim/
DHK Banik Most - https://www.facebook.com/mosthandball/


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM