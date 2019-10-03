«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.10.2019, 14:00
Runners-up Rostov-Don open new campaign at home
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A/B PREVIEW: Vipers, Metz and Rotov, who reached DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 last season, open their new campaign on home court

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Runners-up Rostov-Don open new campaign at home

The new DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 season begins this weekend and all of last season’s top contenders begin their campaigns with home advantage.

In group A, two clubs which reached Budapest, Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand will look to make a bright start to a new European journey, but will face stiff opposition in two young and talented teams.

In group B, last season’s runners-up Rostov-Don, are also set to play on home court  against MKS Perla Lublin, while Team Esbjerg will host CSM Bucuresti, who now have a new coach Andrian Vasile following the sudden midweek departure of Tomas Ryde.

GROUP A
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 5 October, 19:15 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • the two teams played against each other in the competition last season. Kristiansand won by eight at home while FTC took the return leg by one
  • Kristiansand won the five league games they played since the beginning of the season, only once scoring fewer than 33 goals
  • out of the six Hungarian league games they played this season, FTC won four and drew twice, against Siofok and Debrecen

Metz Handball (FRA) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday 6 October, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • the two teams never played against each in European competition
  • after six rounds in the French league, Metz are top of the table with six wins in as many games
  • Podravka played only twice in the Croatian league and won on both occasions
  • Metz will have to play without three French national players. Laura Glauser, Laure Flippes and Orlane Kanor, who all suffer from muscular injuries and should be back next week

GROUP B
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs MKS Perla Lublin (POL)
Saturday 5 October, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • the teams have never met in European competition
  • Rostov have a 100% record in the Russian league this season, winning all seven games
  • Rostov's Anna Vyakhireva was named EHF Player of the Month in September
  • Lublin play their first game in the group matches since the 2015/16 season

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 6 October, 16:50 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • these teams faced each other in the main round of the 2017/18 season, and CSM won twice, 33:25 and 25:20
  • CSM went through some turbulent days this week as head coach Tomas Ryde stepped down, with his assistant Adrian Vasile taking over
  • Esbjerg top the Danish league with six wins in as many games this season, while the Romanian side had a poor start in the domestic league and are in eighth place after five matches
  • CSM have injury problems with Nora Mork probably out for the entire season and Cristina Neagu not yet ready to play after both stars suffered ACL injuries

 


TEXT: Kevin Domas, Sergey Nikolaev / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM