«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.10.2019, 22:20
Final edition of the Men’s Challenge Cup begins
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: This season will be the last of the Men’s Challenge Cup and it begins with round 2 this weekend

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's Challenge Cup
»Round 2
»
 

Final edition of the Men’s Challenge Cup begins

The Men’s Challenge Cup enters its final edition this weekend. From next season, the competition will be replaced by the new-look EHF Cup.

The hunt to win the competition for the final time begins with round 2 and there are several teams with VELUX EHF Champions League pedigree entering the fray.

Among them is Swedish side Alingsas HK. They competed in the group phase of Europe’s top flight in the 2009/10 season and again in 2014/15.

Now, they are ready for the first Challenge Cup campaign and first up is Handball Kaerjeng.

The team from Luxembourg reached the second qualification round of the EHF Cup last season and on Saturday afternoon they will aim to take a decent result home with them for next weekend’s second leg against the experienced Swedish team.

Finnish teams chase more success

Last season, Dicken, usually runners-up to Cocks in the Finnish league, celebrated their European debut by reaching the quarter-final in the Challenge Cup.

Their pursuit to emulate that achievement begins with a trip to Scotland this weekend.

In the Oriam Regional Sport Centre of Midlothian, they will be playing a double-header against Livingston Handball Club.

The British hosts also made their debut last season, narrowly losing a British derby against London GD.

Finland has another debutant in European Cup handball this season.

On Saturday evening, IFK Handball Helsinki are playing their first European Cup match, welcoming a very experienced guest.

Bregenz Handball have a past history in the EHF Champions League and are EHF Cup regulars, giving the Austrian side plenty of international experience.

A minute’s silence in Drammen

The first leg of the double-header between Drammen HK and Mahsul HC from Azerbaijan will be opened with one minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijan’s national coach and head coach of Mahsul HC, Hikmat Abdullayev, who passed away on 27 September.

While Mahsul HC are debutants in the European Cup competitions, Drammen bring plenty of European experience with them to the double-header in Drammenshallen Saturday and Sunday.

The Norwegian hosts also feature some prominent names, such as Norwegian internationals Espen Lie Hansen and Joakim Hykkerud.

 


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM