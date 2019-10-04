«aug 2019»
04.10.2019, 11:38
Court of Handball imposes fine on Polish federation
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Decision made in relation to a withdrawal of a Polish club from this year’s Beach Handball Champions Cup

COURT OF HANDBALL IMPOSES FINE ON POLISH FEDERATION

The EHF Court of Handball has rendered its decision in a case opened following the withdrawal of a Polish Club from the 2019 Beach Handball Champions Cup after having registered.

In accordance with Article C.4 of the EHF List of Penalties, a fine of €10,000 is imposed on the Polish Handball Federation, a part of which, i.e. €5,000 is imposed on a suspended basis with a probation period of two years as of the date of the decision.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.


