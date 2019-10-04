«aug 2019»
04.10.2019, 12:15
Women’s EHF EURO 2024 host to be awarded at Extraordinary Congress
NEWS: Destination of Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will be revealed in January

WOMEN'S EHF EURO 2024 HOST TO BE AWARDED AT EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS

The winning bid to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will be decided at the 13th EHF Extraordinary Congress in January 2020.

In September, the EHF Executive Committee confirmed the three bids that are in the running to host the event, which will be the first women’s European Championship that will be expanded to feature 24 nations.

A Russian bid faces competition from two joint-bids – one consisting of Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, the other involving the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia – to hold the tournament between 28 November and 15 December 2024.

Originally the EHF had planned to make a final decision at the Executive Committee meeting in November. However, faced with three well-crafted and ambitious bids, the Executive Committee have taken necessary steps to evaluate each bid further.

A final decision, therefore, will now be made at the EHF Extraordinary Congress which will follow the EHF Conference of Presidents on 25 January in Stockholm. Both events take place during the final weekend Men’s EHF EURO 2020, providing a fitting frame to the pinnacle event of men’s national team handball.

In the wake of the three bids being confirmed, websites for each have been launched outlining further details and information, including host cities and venues.

Follow the links below to learn about each individual bid.

Click here for Russia’s bid website.

Click here for the bid website from Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

And click here for the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia bid website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
