The full-time position “Project Management Office and IT Management Assistance” in Vienna with an immediate start date, is open for applications at the European Handball Federation

The European Handball Federation has ambitious plans for the future.

In 2020, a long-term cooperation with two leading international companies in the sports market, Infront and DAZN Group, comes into force. Not least because of this upcoming collaboration and related projects, the EHF IT team will be expanded and restructured, and new project management processes are to be implemented.

In order to meet the new requirements, the full-time position “Project Management Office and IT Management Assistance” in Vienna with an immediate start date, is open for applications. The new position, which reports directly to the Head of IT, was created to meet the growing demands.

Within the project management office, project portfolio management, documentation of the application landscape, as well as direct support of the department management in the areas of resource planning and controlling, are core tasks.

Additional tasks include the implementation of guidelines and form-based processes, as well as the support of IT management in planning and control.

Core Responsibilities

Project Management Office:

Project Portfolio Management documentation

Point of contact for the specialist departments regarding requirements and projects

Module documentation

Preparation of reports

Support resource planning

Support in controlling

IT Management Assistance:

Assistance with budget planning and control

Development and preparation of company policies

Creation of standardised forms for process management

Assistance in the planning of departmental resources

Appointment coordination

Meeting preparation and follow-up: coordination, information collection, preparation of documents, minutes

License management

Qualifications:

Project management experience (classic and agile)

Higher technical education and experience in IT

MS Office - Power User

User experience with Jira SW and Jira Confluence

German and English (business level both written and spoken)

Experience in back office organisation

Additional skills:

High level of self-motivation and independence

Team player

Good time management

Good handling of changing priorities

Ability to prioritise different tasks and to coordinate with different clients and departments

Excellent interconnected and overarching thought process; can you see the bigger picture?

Detailed and reliable

Confident and resilient

Communicative

High willingness to learn

Experience in communication with different groups (employees, partners)

Sports enthusiast, especially team sports

European Handball Federation

The European Handball Federation is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and comprises of 50 member nations. The tasks of the Federation include the organisation and management of top level handball competitions, such as the VELUX EHF Champions League, DELO EHF Champions League and the European Handball Championships.

The extensive field of activities with the EHF also includes the handling of international player transfers, development and training programmes, as well as the promotion and operational support of various events including beach handball and wheelchair handball.

The EHF Office in Vienna is the headquarters of the operational business. The location, which is home to both the European Handball Federation as well as the daughter company, EHF Marketing GmbH, currently houses 65 employees from 19 nations.

Application

Please send a current Curriculum Vitae as well as a letter of application in which you describe your motivation and present your qualifications via email to: bewerbung@eurohandball.com

Start Date: Immediately

Location: EHF Office, 1120 Wien

Position Type: 40 hours per week (full-time)

Salary: EUR 3,000 gross/month (14x)

Overpayment dependant on experience and qualifications is possible.

