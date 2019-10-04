QUIZ: Find out how well you know the two teams from Denmark and Romania before they meet in Sunday’s Match of the Week in the opening weekend of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20

Test your knowledge of Esbjerg vs CSM with the MOTW Quiz

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 is finally starting and the opening weekend treats handball fans across the continent with a cracking Match of the Week: Team Esbjerg and CSM Bucuresti meet Sunday at 16:50 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

How well do you know those teams from Denmark and Romania? Take our quiz and find out now!

