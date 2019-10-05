«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.10.2019, 21:20
Attacking masterpiece hands Brest win in raucous Moraca
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: Brest Bretagne overpowered Buducnost in Podgorica in the second half, securing a 35:32 win against the Montenegrin side

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Brest Bretagne Handball
»Buducnost
»
 

Attacking masterpiece hands Brest win in raucous Moraca

Brest Bretagne Handball caused the first sensation in this season's DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League. The French side scored 19 goals in the second half against Buducnost to secure a surprising 35:32 away win.

Buducnost built their succesful seasons and proud themselves on their superb defence, yet it was the defence that failed first in the second half against Brest in their opening Champions League game of the season.

  • Slovenian right back Ana Gros scored seven times for Brest
  • Buducnost’s attack plummeted in the second half to a meagre 56 per cent
  • The French side host Valcea next week in the battle of the winners of the first round, while Buducnost travel to Bietigheim

GROUP C
Buducnost (MNE) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 32:35 (17:16)

Having back Jovanka Radicevic and Majda Mehmedovic looked a little that Buducnost might bring back the gang and the fighting spirit that brought them the trophy a few years back, but there were normal growing pains for a team that failed to earn a DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL 4 berth in the past two seasons.

A lively start from Ana Gros saw Brest take an early lead, but Buducnost rode a 4:1 run, which was spurred by Majda Mehmedovic, to take back the lead .

As Brest got back into their senses, Buducnost continued to pound in attack, keeping their opponents at bay, but the French side never managed to tie the game before half-time. However, due to Buducnost’s failure to use their defensive nous, the game was still on a knife’s edge, 17:16, after 30 minutes.

With Brest missing three key pieces in their cog, it looked like the French side were done and dusted, yet a swift ressurgence on their part saw them tie the game, 23:23, with Monika Kobylinska in superb shooting form.

Buducnost's nerves got to them, their attack plummeted and – thanks to superb outings from Ana Gros and Pauline Coatanea – they finally had to concede the game. Gros and Coatanea seven and six goals respectively, helping Brest take a 35:32 win.
 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM