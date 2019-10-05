«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.10.2019, 21:00
Vipers cruise past FTC to get first two points
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Despite Noemi Hafra’s stunning performance, Kristiansand had no trouble bagging the two points against FTC.

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Vipers cruise past FTC to get first two points

 
Between two serious contenders for the DELO Women’s EHF Champions League you could expect a tied fight. That’s what you got for fifteen minutes before Kristiansand team play helped them seal the victory.
 
This is the biggest victory for Kristiansand against FTC, previous record dated back from last season when they won by eight.
Best scorers of the game both netted nine times : Vipers’s Heidi Loke and FTC’s Noemi Hafra.
Vipers are top of the group with two points before tomorrow’s game between Metz and Podravka.
 
GROUP A 
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) : 31:22 (16:11)
 
Noemi Hafra might be one of the best young players on the planet, she can’t do everything on her own. Tonight, she scored six in the first including three in the first seven minutes of the game, but that was not enough to keep FTC in the game.
 
The Hungarian side was still ahead by one after fifteen minutes in the wake of an impressive performance by its left back. A wisely taken time-out by Kristiansand turned things around though.
 
The hosts scored eight times while only letting Hafra score twice to get back to the dressing room with a five goal advantage (16:11).
 
After the break, things didn’t improve for the visitors, whose defense was unable to stop the Norwegian sides offensive danger.
 
In contrast to their opponents, Kristiansand were able to score for multiple positions as Heidi Loke, Malin Aune and Emilie Arntzen all scored five times or more.
 
Thanks to this efficiency, Kristiansand slowly but surely widened the gap on the score board.
 
By the time the final whistle came, the advantage was nine goals to Kristiansand, the biggest of the game meaning the Vipers had secured their first two points of the season.

TEXT: Kevin Domas / JS
 
Share
CONTACT FORM