«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.10.2019, 21:20
Plzen and Benfica take shortcut to round 3
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW: Talent M.A.T. Plzen and SL Benfica are ready for qualification round 3 in the MEN'S EHF Cup.

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 2
»
 

Plzen and Benfica take shortcut to round 3

Two of the 32 teams for the third and final qualification round for the MEN’S EHF Cup group phase have been found already. Talent M.A.T Plzen and SL Benfica booked their places in the group phase by winning their double headers in qualification round 2.

Plzen essentially secured their round 3 berth in the first leg of their double-header at home against Hapoel Ashdod. 10 goals from left back Jakub Tonar contributed considerably to the 32:23 win for the Czech home team.

Plzen came back and won the return match as well. Hapoel Ashdod gained new hope from leading 3:0 and 7:3 in the second leg, but the Israeli visitors were not able to hold on. The scoreboard said 26:21 in favour of Plzen at the final buzzer.

10 goals from Alix Nyokas heavily contributed to SL Benfica’s narrow 29:28 win in the first of the Portuguese side’s two home matches against Croatian RK Dubrava. With a 34:16 win in the second leg, Benfica emphatically removed any doubt, and they cruised into the next round.

Ademar Leon very close

In the two previous seasons, Abanca Ademar Leon were in the group phase of the VELUX EHF Champions League. This season, the Spanish team is already very close to reaching qualification round 3 of the EHF Cup. After leading 14:7 at half-time of their away game in Novi Sad in Serbia, Ademar Leon won 28:20 against Vojvodina, who will find it very difficult to catch up when they visit Ademar Leon’s formidable home arena next Saturday.

Good second half allows Minsk to hope

SKA Minsk can thank a good second half for the fact that they have a good chance to proceed in the competition. The 33:33 draw in Slovenia against RD Riko Ribnica allows the Belarusian team to have rather high hopes ahead of the home game next Sunday.

Ribnica had the initiative in the first half, which they won 15:13, but the last 30 minutes belonged to the visitors – who led led several times before the match finally ended in a draw. 11 goals from left wing Jan Pucelj were not enough to secure a home win for Ribnica.

Thriller in Romania

The match in Slovenia was not the only thriller this weekend. There was also plenty of tension and excitement when SCM Politechnica Timisoara faced Olympiacos SFP.

A close first half ended with a 15:14 lead for the Greek visitors, and they extended their lead to four goals early in the second half. However, a strong comeback from the Romanian home team turned the tables into a 31:29 win for Timisoara. A two-goal deficit is obviously no disaster for Olympiacos before the return match at home, though.

Gorenje Velenje eying next round

No one could blame Gorenje Velenje for having their eyes set on the next round already. The Slovenian team, who have a proud tradition in Europe, are extremely close to qualification round 3 after their convincing away win against RK Metaloplastika Sabac on Sunday evening.

Gorenje were in control throughout the 60 minutes in Serbia. By way of a 16:11 half-time lead, they eventually cruised to a 32:24 win. 10 goals from left wing Matic Verdinek played their part in the clear Slovenian win.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM