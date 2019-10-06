«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.10.2019, 19:00
CSM earn victory on Vasile’s debut
«Go back »Print Version


MATCH OF THE WEEK REVIEW: Denisa Dedu’s numerous saves helped CSM to claim two points at Esbjerg in the first match under new head coach Adrian Vasile

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»Team Esbjerg
»
 

CSM earn victory on Vasile’s debut

It was a turbulent week for CSM Bucuresti – just a few days before the start of the new DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League season, the head coach Tomas Ryde stepped down, and his former assistant Adrian Vasile took over.

In Vasile’s debut match in the competition, the Romanian powerhouse faced tough opposition away against Esbjerg, especially in the second half, but ultimately won 24:22.  

  • The two teams met for the third time in the Champions League, and CSM have now won all three matches
  • Esbjerg’s Estavana Polman was the top scorer of the match with six goals
  • Andrea Lekic netted five times for the winning side CSM

GROUP B
MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 22:24 (8:13)

With big stars Nora Mørk and Cristina Neagu out through ACL injures, CSM had to rely on other options in attack. Notably in the first half, none of the visitors scored more than two goals, yet nine different players put their names on the scoresheet, which resulted in CSM comfortably leading at half-time, 13:8.

It was the goalkeeper Denisa Dedu who really stood out, as her multiple saves helped the Romanian side to take an early lead. Esbjerg were unable to score between the 10th and 18th minute, which allowed CSM to move the score from 4:3 to 7:3.

Following a timeout called by Jesper Jensen, Esbjerg scored three goals in a row - two by Estavana Polman and one by Marit Jacobsen. Yet, then, Vasile also took a timeout and made some tactical changes, and CSM were quickly back on track.

Esbjerg, who enjoyed a perfect start in the Danish league, desperately looked for a comeback on home court. In the second half, they were more clinical in attack and improved their defence, causing a lot of problems for CSM.

In the 47th minute, Polman’s goal made the score 17:16, yet Esbjerg failed to draw level. In the crucial moments, CSM held their nerve and Dedu made some more brilliant saves, which helped the Romanian team remain in the lead.

The score was 23:21 when Dedu saved Sonja Frey’s penalty shot 40 seconds from the buzzer. In the remaining time, the sides exchanged goals, and CSM celebrated a hard-fought victory, 24:22.


TEXT: Sergey Nikoleav / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM