07.10.2019, 10:50
Bidding for the EHF Cup Finals 2020 starts
NEWS: The bidding process for the EHF Cup Finals 2020 has been launched. The applicants can submit their bids by 11 November.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have opened the bidding process for the final tournament of the Men’s EHF Cup, which is scheduled to take place on 23/24 May 2020.

The bid is open for participating clubs, but can also be passed on to agencies or arenas that are linked to a club and which are interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Cup Finals 2020 offer a huge potential for a real highlight of European men’s club handball as the event has constantly developed from its inauguration in Nantes in 2013 until the thrilling weekend last May in Kiel with over 20,000 spectators in the Sparkassen Arena over the two days of the tournament.

Any interested club or related partner is invited to submit a concept, ideas and a proposal for the hosting of this event alongside with information about the planned organisational structure, their links with local authorities or national and international partners.

The bidding document has to be submitted to the EHF resp. the EHF Marketing GmbH as the responsible arm of the EHF for the marketing of the event by Monday 11 November 2019.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Oliver Laaber - laaber@ehfmarketing.com and also from the EHF through Markus Glaser - glaser@eurohandball.com.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
