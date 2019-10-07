«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

07.10.2019, 12:00
Achieving the impossible and huge honours appear in best quotes
«Go back »Print Version


TOP 5 QUOTES: The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League finally got started last week so let’s find out what coaches and players had to say after the first round of matches

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Achieving the impossible and huge honours appear in best quotes

The group matches of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 are finally underway. The first round treated handball fans around Europe with some surprises, a lot of goals, and clear wins for all teams that made it to the EHF FINAL4 last season.

Let’s have a look at what players and coaches had to say after their respective games. Here are the five best quotes:

5. Ana Gros, Brest Bretagne HB right back

“Everyone knows that it is almost impossible to won against Buducnost in Podgorica. I am proud of the team because we have achieved it!”

No French team had ever come back victorious from a Champions League game in Podgorica. Brest were the first to do it on Saturday, when they defeated Buducnost 35:32. And with seven goals, Ana Gros was a key element in the win.

4. Emmanuel Mayonnade, Metz Handball coach

“This was one of the best games we played since I arrived in Metz. The context was not easy, we missed a lot of players but the ones who played showed they have the Champions League level.”

Despite missing four important players due to injuries, Metz managed to easily take the two points against Podravka Vegeta, relying on younger and talented players. It impressed coach Mayonnade, who has been with the club since 2015.

3. Jiri Tancos, DHK Banik Most coach

“We travelled to Slovenia determined to show that it is no coincidence that we play in the Champions League. We succeeded and convinced ourselves that we can play against the top teams of Europe. This is extremely satisfying.”

First ever Champions League game and first win for Czech side Banik Most. And not the easiest to get, as the two points were taken from Krim, a team with a huge Champions League experience. But point taken: Most, the team that came through qualifying, will have a role to play in group D.

2. Adrian Vasile, CSM Bucuresti coach

“It is a huge honour for me to lead a team with such amazing players. I was excited since that was my first as a head coach for a Champions League team.”

Another first, another win: this time for Adrian Vasile. The new head coach, who took over from Thomas Ryde just five days before the match, led Bucuresti to the win in the Match of the Week in Esbjerg, thanks to an impressive defense.

1. Rasmus Overby, IK Sävehof coach

“We tried everything to stop their fast breaks, but I have to admit that we faced the best team in the world.”

No matter how hard you try, stopping Györ is always a tough ask. Swedish side Sävehof experienced it this weekend, losing by 12 goals in Hungary to get the season underway.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM