2019-20 Men's Champions League

08.10.2019, 16:10

Flensburg eye top spot in group A, Kadetten reach milestone



MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Two matches on Wednesday and Thursday mark the return of the VELUX EHF Champions League after its one-week break

Flensburg eye top spot in group A, Kadetten reach milestone After three rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20, three teams in group A are still unbeaten. While PSG and Aalborg have three wins from as many matches, Flensburg-Handewitt have two wins and a draw. A win over Zagreb on Wednesday would see the German side go top of the group for at least four days, as both PSG (against Celje) and Aalborg (Szeged) will play on Sunday. In group D, Kadetten Schaffhausen will play the 100th EHF Champions League game in the club’s history on Thursday. The Swiss side visit Kristianstad, who are still on zero points after three rounds. GROUP A SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 9 October, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com after three rounds Zagreb have the second-worst defence of all four groups, having conceded 103 goals, one less than Motor in group B

Flensburg, together with Bidasoa Irun in group C, boast the strongest defence of all teams, with 67 goals conceded

Flensburg and Zagreb played two close matches in last season’s group phase, with Zagreb winning by two in Germany and Flensburg by one in Croatia

centre back Gøran Johannessen could temporarily go top of the scorers list if he adds more than two goals to his current tally of 20

Zagreb are one of three teams in group A without points so far, alongside Elverum and Celje GROUP D IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Thursday 10 October, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Kristianstad and Kadetten have not met before in a European Cup game

Kadetten will be playing their 100th CL game: so far they won 30, drew 8 and lost 61 matches

Kadetten could join group leaders Dinamo on five points with a win, while Kristianstad are after their first points of the season

in their domestic leagues, Kadetten won 35:19 away against GC Amicitia Zürich on Saturday but Kristianstad lost 28:26 away to Önnereds HK on Monday

TEXT: Kevin Domas, Peter Bruun / ew



