08.10.2019, 14:54
Registration opens for 2019 European Wheelchair Handball Nations Tournament
NEWS: Teams invited to take part in fourth edition of the tournament which takes place in Zagreb in December

Registration opens for 2019 European Wheelchair Handball Nations Tournament

The EHF is encouraging wheelchair handball teams to compete in the 2019 European Handball Nations Tournament between 13 and 15 December.

The fourth edition of the tournament  will this year take place in Zagreb, Croatia, and will be organised by the EHF in cooperation with the Croatian Handball Federation.

Teams from all EHF Member Federations are eligible to participate with the number of teams per nation limited to a maximum of six. Spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.

Interested teams can download the information pdf and fill out the application form, which must be submitted by the National Federation via email to rabenseifner@eurohandball.com. Registration closes on 31 October.

Last year, a team from Portugal won gold on their home court in Leiria, defeating a Croatian side in the final.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
