Double-header in the world's smallest capital

With a population of a little more than 20,000 people the capital of the Faroe Islands, Torshavn, is known to be the smallest capital in the world. This weekend, Torshavn is going to host a historic handball event.

Faroe Islands champions H71 are celebrating their debut in Europe with a double-header in the Men’s Challenge Cup. In the Holin A Halsi, H71 welcome RK Maribor Branik for two matches on Friday and Sunday evenings.

The Slovenian visitors fly to the group of islands in the North Atlantic with slightly more European experience than their hosts. This season is Maribor Branik’s seventh appearance in a European Cup competition, but it is also their comeback to Europe after three four years of absence.

Hard work awaiting BSV Bern in Serbia

On the Continent, BSV Bern are looking at a tough night when they visit Serbia for the return match against HC Dinamo Pancevo. Bern lead 28:24 after the first match at home, and a four-goal margin is not always enough ahead of an away game in European Cup matches.

If Dinamo Pancevo are to catch up with their Swiss visitors on Sunday evening in the Steliste in Pancevo, they should probably look out for Simon Getzmann in particular.

The right wing scored 10 goals in the first meeting between the two teams last Sunday, and he and his teammates will be travelling to Serbia with extra confidence after winning 29:23 at home against RTV Basel in the Swiss league on Wednesday.

Excitement in Vogosca

It may also very well be an exciting affair in the Bosnian town of Vogosca late on Sunday afternoon.

HC Vogosca Poljine Hills should have a good chance to catch up with VHC Sviesa Vilnius’ three-goal lead when the Lithuanian team visit the Sportska Dvorana Amel Beckovic.

Sviesa Vilnius won 27:24 at home last Saturday and face quite a job to defend that lead, not least as they were trailing 13:11 at half-time in the first leg.

Bregenz under pressure

Bregenz Handball are also under a certain amount of pressure before receiving IFK Handball Helsinki on Saturday evening.

The European debutants from Finland won the first match 35:32 at home, and although a three-goal difference is not a lot in handball, Bregenz will probably need all their European experience to turn the tables in the return match in the Handballarena Rieden-Vorkloster.

However, Bregenz gained some much-needed self-confidence on Wednesday evening by defeating HSG Graze 25:23 at home in the Austrian league.

