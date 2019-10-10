MOTW QUIZ: Discover how well you know this weekend's teams in the Match of the Week spotlight

Test your knowledge of Aalborg vs Szeged with the Match of the Week quiz

Match of the Week for round 4 of the VELUX EHF Champions League heads to Denmark for a clash between surprise group A leaders Aalborg Handbold and Hungarian challengers MOL-Pick Szeged on Sunday at 16:50 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

How well do you know those teams from Denmark and Hungary? Take our quiz and find out.

TEXT: