10.10.2019, 16:49

The EHF has a vacancy for Head of Finace working out of the federation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: Head of Finance The European Handball Federation is looking for a Head of Finance (m/f) to work out of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Head of Finance will be responsible for managing financial system of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, Federation's daughter company. Reporting to the EHF President and EHF Secretary General, the Head of Finance will oversee the EHF accounting team as well as be responsible for the operational financial planning of the EHF and EHF Marketing. The position also includes creating monthly and yearly financial statements and cooperation with external tax advisors. Fluency in English and German, both written and spoken, is expected for this position. Key tasks and responsibilities In coordination with the management of the EHF and EHFM, responsibility for the strategic management of the financial system

Overall responsibility for all financial statements, accounting, and personnel accounting agendas as well as safeguarding and optimising all accounting-related processes

Leading the EHF accounting team

Providing for the representation of the EHF and EHFM finances in the sport political bodies of the EHF and EHFM

Responsibility for the operational financial planning (budget, results) of the EHF and the EHFM including rolling forecasts

Organising the preparation of monthly and annual financial statements and responsibility for timely reporting in accordance with corporate guidelines to the sports political bodies of the EHF and EHFM

Managing local tax issues in coordination with corporate tax, and external tax, advisors

In cooperation with the external tax advisor, preparing the balance sheet of the EHF and EHFM

Responsibilities also include liquidity and cash management

Contact person for technical questions (e.g. UGB, taxes, processes, etc.)

Responsibilities for the further financial development of the company and relevant departmental processes Key competencies High sense of responsibility and demonstrated leadership skills

Contributing to the success of the EHF through their entrepreneurial thinking and actions

Experience with modern technologies and contribution to the further development of digital processes in the company

Ability to establish coherent connection due to numerical aptitude

Demonstrated hands-on approach and deliberation in a solution-oriented way

Fluency in German and English, both written and spoken, is expected Qualifications A degree in Business Administration and ideally recognition as a Certified Management Accountant

Several years of professional experience in a broad range of tasks, ideally with experience and knowledge in sports and/or law Further information We offer very attractive conditions in an international environment with a gross annual salary of EUR 70,000; based on qualifications and experience, this is open to negotiation. Making an application For more information or to apply for the ‘Head of Finance’ position send your complete application including all relevant documentation stating your salary expectations and your availability by email to hausleitner@eurohandball.com. Your application will be kept strictly confidential. Organisation Description The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities from education and development to marketing and sponsorship as well as the organisation of major competitions and events including the EHF EURO, VELUX EHF Champions League and DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, our small legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.

