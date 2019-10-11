2019-20 Men's Champions League

11.10.2019, 17:00

2019-20 Men's Champions League



GROUP A/B PREVIEW: Two teams in group A and one in group B have not lost a point since the beginning of the season but all three will have their winning streak put to a serious test this weekend

Three teams aiming to keep on winning After three rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20, three teams are still unbeaten in group A. Flensburg, who won against Zagreb on Wednesday but dropped a point earlier in the competition, as well as PSG and Aalborg. Both the French and the Danish side face a tough challenge this weekend. Aalborg will host Szeged in the Match of the Week, while PSG will try to keep going at home against Celje. Group B features a clash between two unbeaten teams, as flawless title-holders Vardar host Kiel in what could prove a pivotal battle for the top spot in the group, a place which secures a quarter-final place. In another group B match, Brest and Motor are fighting to finally get their first points of the season. GROUP A Barça (ESP) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)

Saturday 12 October, 20:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Barça will be playing the 300th CL match in the history of the club

both teams have not met before in a European Cup competition

Barça won twice in the Spanish league while Elverum lost and had a draw in the Norwegian league since the last CL round

best scorer for Barça is currently Ludovic Fabregas (14), Lukas Sandell has one less for Elverum

Barça have collected four points so far, while Elverum are still on zero MOTW: Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)

Sunday 13 October, 16:50 CET, live on ehfTV.com Aalborg could stretch their winning run to four matches, which would be a new record for the club

Aalborg already have more points than they gathered in the entire group phase of 2017/18, when they finished with five points

from their four previous meeting, Szeged won two, Aalborg one, and they had one draw

Aalborg’s Sebastian Barthold and Szeged’s Bogdan Radivojevic share the lead in the CL top scorers’ list, with 21 goals each Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)

Sunday 13 October, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com PSG have not lost a CL game against Celje since 1997, and have won the last six matches between the two teams

Celje are one of three teams in this group still on zero points

PSG (on six points) would overtake current leaders Flensburg (seven) again if they beat Celje

PSG are still missing Sander Sagosen due to a hamstring injury, but Mikkel Hansen could be back after a three-week absence due to a concussion GROUP B HC Vardar (MKD) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Saturday 12 October, 17:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com it is the clash between the top two sides in the group’s ranking, the only unbeaten teams, with the two best attacks, 98 goals scored by Kiel, 96 by Vardar

Vardar are on a five-game winning streak, dating back to last season

this will be Kiel’s 280th CL game; only Barça (300 this weekend) and Veszprém (282) have played more matches

the teams met six times before in the CL, with Kiel taking four wins and Vardar two PGE Vive Kielce (POL) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Saturday 12 October, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com after throwing off the season with a defeat, Montpellier won the next two games and climbed up to third place

Kielce lost their last game and are one point behind in fifth

if Kielce score at least 26 goals, they will reach the 5,000-goal mark in the CL and become only the 10th team to clear that mark

Kielce lost their Polish league game to rivals Plock on Wednesday (27:26) while Montpellier drew at Saint Raphael (29:29)

it’s 4-4 in the teams’ head-to-head statistics; last season Kielce won in France (29:26), but Montpellier won in Poland (28:27) HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR)

Saturday 12 October, 17: CET, live on ehfTV.com both teams lost all three their matches so far; Brest have a goal difference of -12, Motor of -20

Motor had the worst defence in the competition before the start of the round, 104 conceded goals, one more than Zagreb

Brest are on a five-game losing streak dating back to March while Motor did not win any of their last six games, drawing only once

there are no previous encounters between the two sides in the CL Telekom Veszprém KC (HUN) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR)

Sunday 13 October, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com regarded as a pre-season favourite, Veszprém lost their last two matches and dropped to sixth place in the group

with another defeat, Veszprém would equal their worst losing run in the CL (three straight games, in 1996 and 2017)

this could be Veszprém’s 190th win in the competition, a mark only passed by Barça. Porto played only 23 games, winning 11 of them

Veszprém boasted their morale with a 32:23 win against Meshkov Brest in the SEHA League last week

the clubs have not met before in the CL

TEXT: Kevin Domas, Adrian Costeiu / ew



