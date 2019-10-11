2019-20 Men's Champions League

GROUP C/D PREVIEW: Bidasoa and Sävehof in group C and Dinamo in D will have to step up to their tasks if they want to stay on top after the weekend

Battle for top spots heating up In group C of the VELUX EHF Champions League, Presov and Rabotnik have home advantage as they hunt their first points, while Sporting and Irun clash in what could be a crucial match in the race for the top two places. GOG and Orlen Wisla Plock meet in a direct duel for second place in group D - or possibly first place, if Dinamo Bucuresti stumble against Chekhovskie Medvedi. GROUP C Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Saturday 12 October, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com it is top against bottom in group C as unbeaten Sävehof visit the Slovakian side without a point so far this season

the sides met for two close matches in the CL 2010/11: Sävehof won 32:31 at home, while the match in Presov was a draw

Presov won their most recent SEHA league match, 36:19 against Beijing University, but only drew 26:26 at home against Povazska Bystrica in the Slovakian league

Sävehof continued the domestic resurgence with a 26:23 win against Helsingborg on Monday Sporting CP (POR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Saturday 12 October, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com potentially crucial clash in the race for the top two with Sporting on four points welcoming unbeaten Irun

strong French connection between the sides with four players on the Irun squad, while Arnaud Bingo and coach Thierry Anti feature for the hosts

a massive 42:20 victory over Vitoria means Sporting remain perfect at the top of the Portuguese league, alongside fellow CL participants Porto

Bidasoa Irun enjoyed a midweek victory in the Asobal league, beating second-placed Cuenca 28:22 HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs Cocks (FIN)

Sunday 13 October, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com another opportunity for Rabotnik to claim their first positive result of the campaign having lost the opening three games by a single goal

Cocks got their first points of the season with a home win against Presov in round 3 and another victory will put them back in contention for a top two spot

the Macedonian club enjoyed an impressive win over Veszprém in the SEHA league last week, but followed up with losses to Zagreb and Brest

Cocks beat PIF 40:21 on Wednesday in the Finnish league GROUP D Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 12 October, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Chekhovskie, with two points, are up against leaders Bucuresti, who have five

it will be the first ever European Cup match between the two teams

both teams has successful dress rehearsals in their domestic leagues: Chekhov won 32:27 at Dinamo Astrakhan, Dinamo beat Bacau 27:25 at home GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Sunday 13 October, 15.10 CET, live on ehfTV.com both teams are on four points after their first three matches

the two clubs have never met in any European Cup competition before

GOG suffered a 36:32 defeat away to EHF Cup team Skjern Handbold in the Danish league

Niko Mendegia’s buzzer-beater secured Plock their first win (27:26) in 18 games against arch rivals Kielce in the Polish league

TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun / ew



