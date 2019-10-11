«aug 2019»
11.10.2019, 17:40
Battle for top spots heating up
GROUP C/D PREVIEW: Bidasoa and Sävehof in group C and Dinamo in D will have to step up to their tasks if they want to stay on top after the weekend

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Battle for top spots heating up

In group C of the VELUX EHF Champions League, Presov and Rabotnik have home advantage as they hunt their first points, while Sporting and Irun clash in what could be a crucial match in the race for the top two places.

GOG and Orlen Wisla Plock meet in a direct duel for second place in group D - or possibly first place, if Dinamo Bucuresti stumble against Chekhovskie Medvedi.

GROUP C

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Saturday 12 October, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • it is top against bottom in group C as unbeaten Sävehof visit the Slovakian side without a point so far this season

  • the sides met for two close matches in the CL 2010/11: Sävehof won 32:31 at home, while the match in Presov was a draw

  • Presov won their most recent SEHA league match, 36:19 against Beijing University, but only drew 26:26 at home against Povazska Bystrica in the Slovakian league

  • Sävehof continued the domestic resurgence with a 26:23 win against Helsingborg on Monday

Sporting CP (POR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Saturday 12 October, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • potentially crucial clash in the race for the top two with Sporting on four points welcoming unbeaten Irun

  • strong French connection between the sides with four players on the Irun squad, while Arnaud Bingo and coach Thierry Anti feature for the hosts

  • a massive 42:20 victory over Vitoria means Sporting remain perfect at the top of the Portuguese league, alongside fellow CL participants Porto

  • Bidasoa Irun enjoyed a midweek victory in the Asobal league, beating second-placed Cuenca 28:22

HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs Cocks (FIN)
Sunday 13 October, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • another opportunity for Rabotnik to claim their first positive result of the campaign having lost the opening three games by a single goal

  • Cocks got their first points of the season with a home win against Presov in round 3 and another victory will put them back in contention for a top two spot

  • the Macedonian club enjoyed an impressive win over Veszprém in the SEHA league last week, but followed up with losses to Zagreb and Brest

  • Cocks beat PIF 40:21 on Wednesday in the Finnish league

GROUP D

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 12 October, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Chekhovskie, with two points, are up against leaders Bucuresti, who have five

  • it will be the first ever European Cup match between the two teams

  • both teams has successful dress rehearsals in their domestic leagues: Chekhov won 32:27 at Dinamo Astrakhan, Dinamo beat Bacau 27:25 at home

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Sunday 13 October, 15.10 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams are on four points after their first three matches

  • the two clubs have never met in any European Cup competition before

  • GOG suffered a 36:32 defeat away to EHF Cup team Skjern Handbold in the Danish league

  • Niko Mendegia’s buzzer-beater secured Plock their first win (27:26) in 18 games against arch rivals Kielce in the Polish league


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun / ew
 
