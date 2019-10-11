«aug 2019»
THE EHF
11.10.2019, 18:40
Winners can take all when Brest meet Valcea
GROUP C/D PREVIEW: The two winners from last week go head-to-head in group C while debutants Most hope for the best against title-holders Györ in D

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Winners can take all when Brest meet Valcea

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League last week. But things can settle down in round 2, with fiery encounters in both groups C and D.

Brest host Valcea in a game that can consolidate the claim for a main round berth for the two sides, while Buducnost can stop a losing streak against Bietigheim, provided they do not leak as many goals as they did last week in Moraca Arena.

In group D, Most will host their first ever group match in the Champions League against the toughest opponents possible, title-holders Györ. Sävehof and Krim are still vying for their first points of the season.

GROUP C

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 12 October, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • the two winners from last week meet, with the team emerging unscathed taking a healthy advantage in front of the pack

  • Brest had their second best-ever attacking performance in the CL last week, putting 35 goals past Buducnost

  • after six years away from the CL, Valcea came back with a bang and will now play their 120th CL game

  • Brest, who won only three of their 19 CL matches so far and only one on home court, will still miss playmakers Isabelle Gulldén and Elodie Le Calvé and goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux

  • the two sides never met before in the CL

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Sunday 13 October, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • the losers of this game will find themselves with their backs against the wall in the battle for main round berths

  • for the second time ever and for the first time in 22 years Buducnost conceded 35 goals at home, against Brest (35:32) last week

  • four of Bietigheim’s five wins in the CL over the past two seasons came at home

  • the teams also met two seasons ago, when Bietigheim won their home game 27:21

GROUP D

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)
Sunday 13 October, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • first Sävehof home game in the CL after a two-year hiatus

  • Sävehof could not trouble Györ last week but the main goal for the Swedish club is advancing from the group matches in second place

  • Krim surprisingly lost at home against rookie Most with two goals

  • Krim welcomed 13 new players during the summer but the Slovenian record champions need to settle quickly

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 13 October, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • after hosting the qualification tournament in September, this will be the first ever CL group match in Most’s arena

  • Most debuted in the CL with a surprise win at Bietigheim

  • Györ got their mission title defence off to a smooth start with a confident win over Sävehof

  • the winners of this match will open up a two-point lead on top of group D


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu, Béla Müller / ew
 
