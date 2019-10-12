«aug 2019»
12.10.2019, 17:00
Dinamo Bucuresti perform power demonstration in Chekhov
GROUP D REVIEW – Dinamo Bucuresti consolidated first place in Group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League with 10-goal win in Russia on Saturday.

Dinamo Bucuresti perform power demonstration in Chekhov

Dinamo Bucuresti emphasised their lead in the group in convincing style on Saturday afternoon, as they won a clearly 30:20 away against Chekhovskie medvedi.

The Romanian visitors controlled the game in Russia all the way and were leading by 11 goals several times.

GROUP D

Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 20:30 (10:16)

  • Dinamo Bucuresti are still on top of the group with seven points, while Chekhov stay in fifth position with two points
  • Dinamo were leading by 11 goals several times, when their lead was at its highest Ante Kuduz scored six goals for Dinamo, while Sergei Kosorotov and Dmitrii Santalov scored four each for Chekhov
  • Dinamo Bucuresti were never in trouble, and from a 4:1 start, they were in complete control in a dominant display.

No matter whether Chekhovskie medvedi defended in a 6-0 or 5-1 formation, the inventive Dinamo attack had no real trouble creating plenty of scoring opportunities.

In the Dinamo goal, Saeid Heidarirad produced another brilliant performance, which also contributed to the visitors having a few eight-goal leads in the first half.

Dinamo continued their dominance after the break, and the away team managed to increase their lead to 11 goals several times during the last 30 minutes, before they finally took a ten-goal lead at the end.

While Dinamo are on top of the group with seven points after their first four games, Chekhov are far away from a play-off position, staying on only two points.


TEXT: Peter Bruun /at
 
