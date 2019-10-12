«aug 2019»
12.10.2019, 19:50
Super Salihi fires Sävehof to another victory
GROUP C REVIEW: 10 goals from right back Gzim Salihi helps the Swedish champions maintain their perfect winning record

Super Salihi fires Sävehof to another victory

 
IK Sävehof made it four wins from four on Saturday evening with another solid defensive display, which never gave the hosts, Tatran Presov, much of a chance in their VELUX EHF Champions League group C clash.
 
  • Sävehof maintain their perfect record with a fourth consecutive victory of the campaign
  • A 7:1 run early in the first half helped Sävehof race into a commanding lead and they never looked back
  • Defence was the key for the Swedes again as they conceded fewer than 25 goals for the fourth time this season
  • Gzim Salihi starred for the guests with 10 goals, while Javier Munoz scored eight for Presov
 
GROUP C
 Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 22:28 (10:16)
 
Full of confidence from their unbeaten campaign so far, Sävehof held no fears of an away match in Presov and proved it with a brilliant opening quarter.
 
With active and smart defending, the Swedish champions created a plethora of fast break opportunities and quickly race into an 11:3 lead.
 
Presov finally began to find their way into the match and impact the scoreboard on a more regular basis. Sävehof remained on top though, with the likes of right back, Gzim Salihi, scoring with ease which gave Sävehof a 16:10 lead going into the dressing rooms.
 
A pair of early second-half goals from the Slovakian side brought the deficit down to just four, but William Bogojevic replied with two of his own for Sävehof and from there they held onto a six-goal lead with ease, dictating the pace of attack to frustrate their hosts.
 
Presov continued to push until the very end, but Salihi was in no mood for a tight finish as he scored Sävehof’s final four goals, bringing his total to 10 and securing a 28:22 victory
 

TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / JS
 
