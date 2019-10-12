«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.10.2019, 22:00
Barça celebrate anniversary with clear win
«Go back »Print Version


MATCH REVIEW – Barça celebrated their VELUX EHF Champions League match number 300 by defeating Elverum Handball by nine goals.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Barça
»Elverum Handball
»
 

Barça celebrate anniversary with clear win

Elverum Handball never gave in, but still, they were not able to prevent Barça from taking a clear win in the end at the Palau Blaugrana on Saturday night. Apart from the first minutes, the home team were in complete control.

GROUP A

Barça (ESP) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 33:24 (15:12)

  • The match was Barça’s 300th in Champions League history
  • The match was the first Champions League game ever between the two clubs #
  • Barça hold on to the top of the group with six points, while Elverum are still on zero
  • Luka Cindric scored seven goals from seven attempts for Barça, Sebastian Henneberg eight from 12 for Elverum

About a hundred Norwegian fans were supporting Elverum Handball enthusiastically in the Palau Blaugrana, and they were particularly pleased to see their heroes in the lead until 4:3. From then on, Barça took over, but Elverum were still able to hang in.

Their backs Lukas Sandell and Sebastian Henneberg, as well as young left wing Alexander Blonz, kept causing the Barça defence trouble, and the home team were never more than four goals ahead in the first half.

With Lukas Cindric providing pace and creativity, Barça increased their lead after the break, but the visitors still refused to give in. Henneberg continued to perform great as a shooter as well as a great provider of assists.

Still, even as Cindric called it a day, Barça were able to celebrate their anniversary by increasing their lead to nine at the end.


TEXT: Peter Bruun /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM