GROUP A REVIEW: Last season’s DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 participants proved they are a team to reckon with again, as they claimed a clear win in Hungary

Metz beat FTC for second straight win

FTC wanted to bounce back from their disappointing start to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 last week, while Metz wanted to add a second victory.

The French side succeeded in their mission: they turned an initial four-goal deficit into a big 34:28 with a 4:0 run in the last five minutes

Metz scored an impressive 14 times in the last 15 minutes before the break

Metz lost Astride N’Gouan after a red card and Laura Glauser because of injury in the first half

best scorer was FTC’s Katrin Klujber with 12 goals

Metz goalkeeper Kapitanovic had 16 saves, with an efficiency percentage of 38

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:34 (16:20)

After scoring 40 goals in the first game last week, Metz had a similar efficiency in offence this time, although they were still behind by four after the opening quarter.

FTC’s Katrin Klujber seemed to score from everywhere, but there was no sign of panic among the visitors.

Metz replied with 14 goals in the remaining time of the first half for a 20:16 lead, even though they had lost Astride N’Gouan after a red card and goalkeeper Laura Glauser, who appeared to badly hurt her knee in an attempted save and needed to be stretchered off the court.

Things didn’t improve for the hosts in the second half as they only netted twice in the first 10 minutes. Metz, on the other hand, didn’t struggle much to score and reached their first seven-goal advantage when Orlane Kanor netted for 25:18 after 40 minutes.

FTC threw in everything they had in order to come back and Aniko Kovacsics netted four times in the last 10 minutes, but Metz had the game firmly in hand.

Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade was obviously “happy that we could win” but was worried about Glauser.

“I am sad because of the injury of our goalkeeper, we will see what the exact diagnose is,” he said.

His counterpart from FTC, Gabor Elek, was still proud that his team narrowed the gap from seven to just two in the second half.

“But Metz were better than us and deserve the win,” Elek said. “In our team there was only one outstanding performer again: last week Noémi Háfra, and today Katrin Klujber. But this is not enough to win, we have to improve as a team because we have a very young team.”

TEXT: