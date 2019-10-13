GROUP C REVIEW: HC Eurofarm lost a five-goal lead but still took their first win ever in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Eurofarm Rabotnik take their first win after thriller

With a 31:30 win at home against Cocks, HC Eurofarm Rabotnik earned their first win ever in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The North Macedonian team were leading by five goals early in the second half, but Cocks came back, before the home team managed to seal the win at the end.

The win was the first Champions League win in history for Eurofarm Rabotnik

Both Eurofarm Rabotnik and Cocks are now on two points from four matches

Vladislav Ostroushko scored eight goals for Eurofarm Rabotnik, Teemu Tamminen six for Cocks

GROUP C HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs Cocks (FIN) 31:30 (17:13)

A save by goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski in the last seconds secured Eurofarm Rabotnik their first win ever in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The home team were leading by five goals at one point in the match, but had to fight hard for the win in the end.

Aside from a 2:1 lead early on in the game for Cocks, Eurofarm Rabotnik had the upper hand from the start and dominated the match.

With five straight goals, the home team went four goals up, leading 6:2, and for the majority of the first half, the Macedonian hosts were leading by three or four goals.

Eurofarm Rabotnik started the second half by taking a five goals lead, going ahead 18:13, but Cocks managed to come back and with a quarter of an hour left, they managed to take the lead 24:23.

The hosts got the lead back, but never by more than one goal and in the dying seconds Cocks got a shot off and Eurofarm Rabotnik can thank Mitrevski for the two points, as he pulled off a great save to deny the visitors a draw.

