«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.10.2019, 19:40
PSG win despite tough first half
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Celje were level with Paris Saint-Germain for 30 minutes, but the French proved superior in the second half

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Paris Saint-Germain HB
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»
 

PSG win despite tough first half

Before Sunday's group A match against RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko, Paris Saint-Germain HB had not lost a home game in the VELUX EHF Champions League since November 2015 – and they can now proudly add another game to that record.

It was not all fun and games, though, as Celje gave their hosts a hard time, proving that the position that they occupied in group A prior to throw-off is not necessarily deserved.

  • PSG remain unbeaten at home in the Champions League since November 2015
  • Nedim Remili was the game's top scorer with seven, while Jan Grebenc netted four times for Celje
  • PSG now have eight points and remain top of group A
  • Celje are now seventh in the group and are on zero points

GROUP A
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 27:18 (13:11)

To give him some rest, Paris Saint-Germain coach Raul Gonzalez decided to keep Nikola Karabatic on the bench at throw-off, along with other experienced players such as Luc Abalo and Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

Perhaps Celje saw that as an opportunity to cause an upset. The Slovenian team started the game in perfect fashion and only allowed PSG to score twice in the first 16 minutes of the game. Both goalkeepers Rodrigo Corrales and Klemen Ferlin saved multiple shots and the first half was close as a result. Thanks to a last-second goal by Nikola Karabatic, PSG were ahead by two at the break, 13:11, but you could feel that everything remained possible.

Aiming to avoid a tense and nailbiting end to the game, PSG changed their tactics in the second half. Vincent Gerard started in goal and saved four straight shots, allowing his team to break away on the scoreboard. From one of Gerard’s long passes, Luc Abalo scored to give the hosts a five-goal advantage after 38 minutes (18:13).

From then on, PSG were in their comfort zone and the two points were assured. As Raul Gonzalez was able to open his bench, young player Lucas Depreaux even had his first ever taste of the VELUX Champions League in the final minutes.

Both coaches were keen to underline Vincent Gerard’s performance after the game. Raul Gonzalez praised Gérard's performance.

The PSG coach said: "The fantastic performance he had allowed us to have some fast breaks and to take a clear lead. When we started to play with rhythm, it was much easier for us.”

Despite the defeat, Celje’s Vid Poteko does not want his teammates to have their heads down. He said: "We train good, we play good. We missed too many good opportunities but we are a little disappointed because we played well, especially in the first half.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM