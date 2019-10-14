NEWS: Team Handball – Teaching and Learning Step-by-Step has been published by former player and coach Luisa Estriag

NEW EDUCATIONAL HANDBALL BOOK HITS THE SHELVES

A book hailing the virtues of teaching and coaching handball has been published by former player and coach Luisa Estriga.

Luisa, who has been a member of the University Handball Teachers’ group at the European Handball Federation since 2009, has penned the book, Team Handball – Teaching and Learning Step-by-Step – for PE teachers and coaches.

The book, which is now available to buy online, focuses on the development of skilful and game-intelligent young players and thrives to this, while bringing back the joy of playing handball by shaping game rules and game playing possibilities, without changing the game’s essence.

A skeleton of interlinked stages is provided to help the reader design a clear work path, with clear learning priorities and development outcomes. The tactical complexity and technical-motor demands of the game are introduced on a step-by-step basis. In each stage, the typical game problems are examined and, then, the teaching focus, contents, skills, and outcomes are outlined in a pedagogical order.

A detailed and comprehensive set of tasks is also presented according to each stage of learning that should be modified as required by the teaching/coaching context and learners' needs. Abundant illustrations and lots of tips and practical recommendations are also provided.

The 416-page book is a must read for any teacher or coach with a passion or professional approach to handball and comes with glowing references from EHF President Michael Wiederer and Hassan Moustafa, President of the IHF.

You can download and read an excerpt of Luisa’s book by clicking here.

