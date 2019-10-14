«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

14.10.2019, 11:30
First wins and getting up feature in best quotes
«Go back »Print Version


TOP 5 QUOTES: Following another intense weekend of VELUX EHF Champions League action, let’s hear how coaches and players reacted after their matches

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

First wins and getting up feature in best quotes

Some surprises, some stunning results: round 4 of the VELUX EHF Champions League had it all. For several teams this weekend was all about getting their first win, like Eurofarm Rabotnik and Meshkov Brest.

Among the most impressive accomplishments of the weekend was the fantastic defensive performance from THW Kiel, which outclassed titleholders Vardar in Skopje.

5. Raul Alonso, Meshkov Brest coach

“I am very happy for the team, the fans and the whole of Brest. It was time for us to win.”

The weeks are long when you don’t get the two points on weekends and, in Belarus, it felt like it was time to have a happy Monday. No wander Raul Alonso wanted to share his happiness with everybody after his team beat Motor Zaporozhye.

4. Miha Zarabec, THW Kiel centre back

“Today we played the best game of the season. I am proud of what we did, we played perfectly in both attack and defence, the goalkeeper Landin defended at a high level, we prepared well for their attack and surprised them with our defence.”

The not-to-be-missed performance of the weekend came from Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin, who only conceded four goals in the first half against Vardar. The Danish goalkeeper led Kiel to the win, but his teammate Miha Zarabec also praised his team’s attack and defence.

3. Michael Apelgren, Elverum Handball coach

“Some teams come to Barcelona and almost give up before the start, but I’m happy we gave it a try. I’m proud of the attitude and the mental strength we showed today.”

The Norwegian team is still after their first point of the season, but they are receiving praise from all their opponents. And though they lost in Barcelona on Saturday, coach Michael Apelgren underlined the fact that his players really tried to cause an upset.

2. Dragan Gajic, Telekom Veszprém HC right wing

“After a good season start, we were a bit down in the last days. But the good teams always come up.”

After two straight losses, Veszprém found their way back to winning on Sunday against Porto. With such an experienced roster, Dragan Gajic had no doubt it was only a matter of time before the Hungarian side would win again.

1. Stevce Alushovksi, HC Eurofarm Rabotnik coach

“Our destiny this season is to play these dramatic finishes.”

All four matches the Macedonian side has played so far ended with a one-goal difference. But after three losses, they finally found themselves on the right side of the score line against Cocks on Sunday. The hard-fought result marked the debutants’ first ever win in the VELUX EHF Champions League.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM