14.10.2019, 12:10
Füchse and Holstebro in Pot 1 for last qualification draw
DRAW PREVIEW: Germany and France enter the last qualification round with four teams each

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 3
»
 

Füchse and Holstebro in Pot 1 for last qualification draw

Following last weekend's matches all teams for the Men's EHF Cup Qualification Round 3 have been confirmed.

While 16 teams, including two participants of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019, Füchse Berlin and TTH Holstebro, have been directly seeded to Pot 1, the remaining teams had to fight their way through Qualification Round 2 and will be seeded in Pot 2.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, 15 October at 11:00 hrs local time at the EHF Office in Vienna.

There will be no country protection in the draw which means teams from the same country can face each other in Qualification Round 3. This rule can potentially apply to four countries - Denmark, Hungary, Poland and France.

Both Germany and France have four teams at this stage of the competition, Spain, Hungary and Poland are all represented by three clubs each, while Denmark has two clubs.

All fans will be able to follow the draw via livestreaming on facebook.com/ehfeuropeancup/ and on youtube.com/ehfTV.

In addition the draw will be covered with a live ticker and reports on europeancup.eurohandball.com as well as live tweets on @ehf_ec.

The first leg of Qualification Round 3 takes place on 16/17 November, the second leg will follow one week later. The 16 winners qualify for the group phase, which will commence on 8 February 2020.

Men's EHF Cup 2019/20 Qualification Round 3 seeding:

POT 1

RK Nexe (CRO)
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)
TTH Holstebro (DEN)
BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP)
Liberbank Cuenca (ESP)
Chambery Savoie MB Handball (FRA)
HBC Nantes (FRA)
USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)
Füchse Berlin (GER)
MT Melsungen (GER)
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
SC Magdeburg (GER)
Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)
Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)
HC Metalurg (MKD)
KPR Gwardia Opole (POL)

POT 2

ALPLA HC Hard (AUT)
Achilles Bocholt (BEL)  
SKA Minsk (BLR)
Talent M.A.T. Plzen (CZE)
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)
PAUC Handball (FRA)
Olympiacos SFP (GRE)
Csurgói KK (HUN)
OIF Arendal Elite (NOR)
KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL)
NMC Górnik Zabrze (POL)
SL Benfica (POR)
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
Pfadi Winterthur Handball (SUI)
HK Malmö (SWE)
ZTR Zaporozhye (UKR)


TEXT: EHF / br
 
