«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

14.10.2019, 13:10
Defending champions CSM Bucuresti in Pot 1 before the round 3 draw
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW PREVIEW: 32 teams lined up for the Round 3 draw on Tuesday

» »2019-20 Men's Challenge Cup
»Round 3
»
 

Defending champions CSM Bucuresti in Pot 1 before the round 3 draw

The 2019 winners of the Men's Challenge Cup, CSM Bucuresti, together with three other semi-finalists of the previous season are all seeded in the Pot 1 of the competition's third round before the draw on Tuesday 15 October at 11:00 hrs local time at the EHF Office in Vienna.

CSM beat AM Madeira Andebol SAD 48:42 on aggregate in the 2018/19 final. Besides the finalists also their semi-final opponents HC Neva SPb and AEK Athens HC.

In total, 32 teams divided in two pots are lined up for the draw event which will precede the Men's EHF Cup qualification round 3 draw.

There will be no country protection in the draw which means teams from the same country can face each other in round 3. This rule can potentially apply to five countries - Bosnia and Hercegovina, Greece, Norway, Russia and Ukraine.

All fans will be able to follow the draw via livestreaming on facebook.com/ehfeuropeancup/ and on youtube.com/ehfTV.

In addition the draw will be covered with a live ticker and reports on europeancup.eurohandball.com as well as live tweets on @ehf_ec.

The first leg of round 3 takes place on 16/17 November, the second leg will follow one week later. The 16 winners qualify for the Last 16, which will only commence in February 2020.

Men's Challenge Cup 2019/20 round 3 pots:

POT 1

RK Gracanica (BIH)
Dicken (FIN)
AEK Athens HC (GRE)
Valur (ISL)
AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)
Red Boys Differdange (LUX)
JD Techniek Hurry-Up (NED)
Halden Topphandball (NOR)
AM Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)
AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)
CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
HC Neva SPb (RUS)
RK Zeleznicar 1949 (SRB)
MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)
Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)
Donbas (UKR)

POT 2

Bregenz Handball (AUT)
HC Vogosca Poljine Hills (BIH)
HC Masheka (BLR)
HC Dukla Praha (CZE)
HCB Karvina (CZE)
TJ Sokol Nove Veseli (CZE)
P.A.S. Aeropos Edessas (GRE)
ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)
Granitas-Karys (LTU)
Kauno Azuolas-KTU Kaunas (LTU)
Drammen HK (NOR)
HC Victor (RUS)
RK Maribor Branik (SLO)
BSV Bern (SUI)
Alingsas HK (SWE)
Odessa (UKR)


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM