Official Statements

14.10.2019, 13:11

Court of Handball fines Romanian Handball Federation « Go back » Print Version



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Romanian Handball Federation for failing to report completed transfers and request international transfer certificates for three Ukrainian players.

» Official Statements Channel Read more » OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Romanian Handball Federation for failing to report completed transfers and request international transfer certificates for three Ukrainian players. Tweet

Court of Handball fines Romanian Handball Federation The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision against the Romanian Handball Federation in a case involving an offence relating to transfers between federations.



The Federation violated the obligation to report completed transfers and had not requested the issuance of international transfer certificates for three Ukrainian players.



In accordance with the EHF List of Penalties, the Court of Handball decided to impose a fine of €2,250 on the Federation, i.e. €750 per each certificate not requested. Furthermore the three players shall not be eligible to participate in any competition until the issuance of valid international transfer certificates.



An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.

TEXT: EHF/jb



Share Tweet TEXT: