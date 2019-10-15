NEWS: All six of the most recent VELUX EHF Champions League winners will feature in Match of the Week in November and December

Match of the Week to featue nine clubs from eight nations in rounds 6 to 10

Match of the Week will spread far and wide in November and December for rounds 6 to 10 of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The showcase match of Europe’s elite club competition will shine the spotlight on nine clubs from eight nations, beginning with a trip to Portugal for FC Porto Sofarma against 2018 champions Montpellier HB in round 6.

Two of last season’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 participants will clash in round 8, with reigning champions HC Vardar visiting PGE Vive Kiele, while Barça will feature twice in a row, at home to SG Flensburg-Handewitt in round 9, before visiting Paris Saint-Germain HB in the final round of 2019.

Match of the Week features not only two of the competition's top clubs in action, but English commentary on ehfTV.com from Tom O'Brannagain and Chris O'Reilly and and exclusive look behind the scenes with faces of the VELUX EHF Champions League Markus Floth and Hannah Jackson.

TEXT: