«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.10.2019, 10:10
Match of the Week to featue nine clubs from eight nations in rounds 6 to 10
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: All six of the most recent VELUX EHF Champions League winners will feature in Match of the Week in November and December

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Match of the Week to featue nine clubs from eight nations in rounds 6 to 10

Match of the Week will spread far and wide in November and December for rounds 6 to 10 of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The showcase match of Europe’s elite club competition will shine the spotlight on nine clubs from eight nations, beginning with a trip to Portugal for FC Porto Sofarma against 2018 champions Montpellier HB in round 6.

Two of last season’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 participants will clash in round 8, with reigning champions HC Vardar visiting PGE Vive Kiele, while Barça will feature twice in a row, at home to SG Flensburg-Handewitt in round 9, before visiting Paris Saint-Germain HB in the final round of 2019.

Match of the Week features not only two of the competition's top clubs in action, but English commentary on ehfTV.com from Tom O'Brannagain and Chris O'Reilly and and exclusive look behind the scenes with faces of the VELUX EHF Champions League Markus Floth and Hannah Jackson.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM