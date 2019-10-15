DRAW REVIEW: The 32 remaining teams in the Men’s Challenge Cup discovered their opponents in round 3, beginning on 16/17 November

Maribor island-bound again in Challenge Cup round 3

Last season’s beaten finalists AM Madeira Andebol SAD begin their Men’s Challenge Cup campaign against Slovenian side RK Maribor Branik, who may be set for their second consecutive trip to an archipelago after defeating Faroe Islands’ H71 in round 2.

Reigning champions CSM Bucuresti begin their title defence against Belarusian club HC Maheka, who defeated RK Sloga in the previous round.

Two clubs with EHF Champions League pedigree will face-off as Austrian club Bregenz Handball were drawn with Iceland’s Valur, while there is a Nordic derby on the horizon as Drammen from Norway were paired with Finnish side Dicken.

The first leg of round 3 takes place on 16/17 November, the second leg will follow one week later. The 16 winners qualify for the last 16, which will commence in February 2020.

Here's a look back at the Men's #ChallengeCup round 3 draw. The first leg of round 3 takes place on 16/17 November, the second leg will follow one week later. pic.twitter.com/r2EtyuFcLR — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) October 15, 2019

