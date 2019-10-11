«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.10.2019, 15:10
Reading a book, in-flight goals and a portrait on the court
«Go back »Print Version


SOCIAL MEDIA REVIEW: Despite a tough week on the court, Kielce’s players took time to read some stories, there was a rock show in Brest, while PSG’s mascot had a surprise for goalkeeper Vincent Gerard

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Reading a book, in-flight goals and a portrait on the court

Craving for some social media action after a full card in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League? We got you covered!

There were 22 intense games last weekend and we had records, beautiful handball, amazing goals and more on top, so here we go with the social media review.

A stint to remember for PSG

PSG are a powerhouse on home court and last week they achieved a new record: 51 consecutive home games without a defeat. The French champions won 50 games and drew once over this stint and can now go 40 games in a row undefeated at home in the VELUX EHF Champions League on 17 November, in their next game in Paris against Flensburg.

A minute-made portrait on the court

Is that two Vincent Gerards? The PSG mascot, Germain, has been challenged to draw a portrait of the French goalkeeper, while the team was warming up before a home game. Do you think that it was a good portrait?

Ready, set, fly

The VELUX EHF Champions League is also a great source of entertainment and in-flight goals are as good as anyone might get. This weekend we were treated to two superb goals, one signed by Szeged’s right wing Bogdan Radivojevic, who displayed his athleticism, and a double in-flight goal by the masters from Barça.

 

NBA all-stars in Veszprém

It took only a basketball pick-up game for Veszprém to transform their players into bona-fide NBA all-stars. Sure, players like Bence Szucs (2.06m) have an advantage over the likes of Dragan Gajic or Dejan Manaskov, but it was all good fun before the Hungarian side took a commanding win against Porto, 38:28, last Sunday.

A good book or a handball game?

Kielce have always been masters of connecting with the local community, despite their handball week bringing two defeats, against Plock (27:26) in the domestic league and against Montpellier (29:27) in the VELUX EHF Champions League. Between the two games, the players went into a local bookstore and read tales to the kids who joined.

Putting on a show

Handball is also a show and few teams can put together a livelier fan zone than HC Meshkov Brest. The Belarussian side took their first win of the season against Motor Zaporozhye (33:31), in their 100th game in the VELUX EHF Champions League and it was all good fun before the game, with a rock band, some folk costumes and Marko Panic signing some cards.

Waking up in style

Handball is also about sacrifices, even if this means waking up at 6:22 a.m. to grab a flight to Slovakia. This happened to IK Sävehof, before taking their fourth consecutive win in the European top competition against Tatran Presov as they secured first place in Group C.

Me of her?

Metz Handball have enjoyed a great start of the season in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and they are also producing quality contest on social media, as we find out about Olga Perederiy and Ilona di Rocco through each other’s eyes.

Kick it all in!

It has become a tradition for Danish clubs to celebrate a win in this way, so why not watch it again after Team Esbjerg disposed of MKS Perla Lublin (28:22) in Round 2 of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SÅ vigtige 2 point mod @mkslublin med resultatet 22-28 🔥 @ehfcl #deloehfcl

A post shared by Team Esbjerg Official (@team_esbjerg_official) on

 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM