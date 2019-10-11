SOCIAL MEDIA REVIEW: Despite a tough week on the court, Kielce’s players took time to read some stories, there was a rock show in Brest, while PSG’s mascot had a surprise for goalkeeper Vincent Gerard

Reading a book, in-flight goals and a portrait on the court

Craving for some social media action after a full card in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League? We got you covered!

There were 22 intense games last weekend and we had records, beautiful handball, amazing goals and more on top, so here we go with the social media review.

A stint to remember for PSG

PSG are a powerhouse on home court and last week they achieved a new record: 51 consecutive home games without a defeat. The French champions won 50 games and drew once over this stint and can now go 40 games in a row undefeated at home in the VELUX EHF Champions League on 17 November, in their next game in Paris against Flensburg.

HISTORIQUE ! Le @psghand accumule une série de 5⃣0⃣ matchs sans défaite toutes compétitions confondues à domicile !



🤞 pour le prochain match contre @RKCPL

➡️dimanche 13 oct à 17h00 ! #record #icicestparis #allezparis pic.twitter.com/tDZMi1vpfd — 🇫🇷Gfi Informatique (@gfiinformatique) October 11, 2019

A minute-made portrait on the court

Is that two Vincent Gerards? The PSG mascot, Germain, has been challenged to draw a portrait of the French goalkeeper, while the team was warming up before a home game. Do you think that it was a good portrait?

Ready, set, fly

The VELUX EHF Champions League is also a great source of entertainment and in-flight goals are as good as anyone might get. This weekend we were treated to two superb goals, one signed by Szeged’s right wing Bogdan Radivojevic, who displayed his athleticism, and a double in-flight goal by the masters from Barça.

El doble fly que va fer aixecar al Palau! // ¿Cómo cerrar una primera parte en 15 segundos? // An amazing double fly!



🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/FZv2Ba20hc — Barça Handbol (@FCBhandbol) October 13, 2019

NBA all-stars in Veszprém

It took only a basketball pick-up game for Veszprém to transform their players into bona-fide NBA all-stars. Sure, players like Bence Szucs (2.06m) have an advantage over the likes of Dragan Gajic or Dejan Manaskov, but it was all good fun before the Hungarian side took a commanding win against Porto, 38:28, last Sunday.

A good book or a handball game?

Kielce have always been masters of connecting with the local community, despite their handball week bringing two defeats, against Plock (27:26) in the domestic league and against Montpellier (29:27) in the VELUX EHF Champions League. Between the two games, the players went into a local bookstore and read tales to the kids who joined.

Putting on a show

Handball is also a show and few teams can put together a livelier fan zone than HC Meshkov Brest. The Belarussian side took their first win of the season against Motor Zaporozhye (33:31), in their 100th game in the VELUX EHF Champions League and it was all good fun before the game, with a rock band, some folk costumes and Marko Panic signing some cards.

Waking up in style

Handball is also about sacrifices, even if this means waking up at 6:22 a.m. to grab a flight to Slovakia. This happened to IK Sävehof, before taking their fourth consecutive win in the European top competition against Tatran Presov as they secured first place in Group C.

Me of her?

Metz Handball have enjoyed a great start of the season in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and they are also producing quality contest on social media, as we find out about Olga Perederiy and Ilona di Rocco through each other’s eyes.

Kick it all in!

It has become a tradition for Danish clubs to celebrate a win in this way, so why not watch it again after Team Esbjerg disposed of MKS Perla Lublin (28:22) in Round 2 of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League?

